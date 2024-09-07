Eagles’ A.J. Brown Delivers Strong Message to Rest of the NFL After Packers Win

There was a lot of anticipation about what the Philadelphia Eagles would look like in their season opener after they lost six of their final seven regular season games during 2023. That led to changes at offensive and defensive coordinator for Philadelphia.

In Week 1, those changes seemed very positive. Free agent running back Saquon Barkley scored 3 touchdowns and top wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith combined for 203 yards with another score, as the Eagles knocked off the Green Bay Packers, 34-29, in São Paulo, Brazil.

Even with the 34 points, though, Brown made a bold claim in his postgame interview with NBC sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung.

“We gotta clean up the little things. But the offense, man, I don’t want to put any expectations on us, but we can be a lot better,” Brown told Hartung. “And when guys like Saquon, Jalen, Jahan, you don’t know what to expect.

“So, I’m excited. It’s just one win, but we gotta keep going.”

A.J. Brown Raves About Saquon Barkley Eagles Debut

It was a debut to remember for new Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. His unit recorded 410 total yards, including 144 on the ground, in addition to the 34 points.

The Eagles offense did well situationally too, scoring touchdowns on 3 of their first 4 red zone possessions and controlling the ball for 7:25 during the second half of the fourth quarter when the Packers were desperately trying to get the ball back.

But nothing topped Barkley’s debut. He rushed for 109 yards and 2 touchdowns and chipped in 2 receptions for 23 yards and another score.

“He did a great job tonight,” Brown said. “I was excited just to see it live. I’m excited for the season.”

That should have plenty of other Eagles players and fans excited. Barkley rarely had the supporting cast he has now with the New York Giants. Yet in New York, he still eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards three times in his five healthy seasons.

He seemingly has the potential for that kind of year in 2024, perhaps even pushing to surpass his previous career best of 1,312 rushing yards, if he stays healthy.

“I’m just blessed with the opportunity,” Barkley told Hartung. “Been thankful ever since I signed. Got a great group of guys, got great teammates, and they made my job a lot easier today.”

Eagles Win Despite 3 Turnovers

As bold of a claim as it is to say an offense can be better after scoring 34 points, there are obvious improvements the Eagles can make.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw 2 interceptions, the second of which came in the red zone. The second pick was very costly because of its location on the field. A touchdown on that drive instead of an interception could have put the contest out of reach for the Packers.

Instead, Green Bay had an opportunity to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles also settled for a field goal at the goal line on their final drive of the night. Again, a touchdown would have essentially ended any chance for a Packers comeback.

Hurts also fumbled in the first half. The Eagles won despite a minus-2 turnover differential.

Furthermore, Philadelphia converted just 4 of 14 third-down attempts and weren’t the most efficient on the ground, averaging 3.8 yards per carry.

In Week 2, the Eagles will face the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football.