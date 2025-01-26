Hi, Subscriber

Eagles Get Bad News On Pro Bowl Stud Hours Before Conference Championship

Cam Jurgens
Getty
Cam Jurgens

Whilst all eyes have been geared towards Jalen Hurtsinjury status during Sunday afternoon’s Conference Championship, perhaps the bigger focus should be on a quite literally bigger player this weekend.

Much has been made of the Philadelphia Eagles’ fortunate injury situation, being the only team lucky enough to play the same 22 original starters in the postseason as in their season opener against the Green Bay Packers, back in September.

But in addition to Hurts’ woes, the Eagles have a concern on what is perhaps the team’s biggest strength – the offensive line.

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia’s Pro Bowl center, was seen leaving the field during warmups, with fellow Pro Bowl guard, Landon Dickerson, taking his snaps at center – with second year lineman, Tyler Steen, filling in at guard beside him.

This lead to many reporting that he would be out for the game – however, Jurgens is still technically active.

But given the update, it does not look good for the Eagles’ Pro Bowler regardless, as it feels pretty likely that we will not see the former 2nd round pick from Nebraska hit the field come kick off.

More to follow..

