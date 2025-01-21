Hi, Subscriber

Eagles Given Prediction By Sportsbook That Will Make Fans Go Wild

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles go into Sunday afternoon’s NFC Championship game, which incidentally also doubles as an NFC East rival showdown, as 6-point favorites over the Washington Commanders.

But after Washington star rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels, systematically pieced apart the beaten up Detroit Lions defense at Ford Field, winning 45-31, the Eagles should take nothing for granted. Particularly given that the Commanders overcame a pre-game 9.5-point game spread – making it one of the biggest gambling upsets in NFL playoff history.

Adding in the potential injury concerns to QB, Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia fans may just start to sweat this Championship game that they will – and should – be widely favored to win.

Sports Betting Site Launches AI Computer To Predict Playoff Results

However, in the futuristic world that we now inhabit, it seems there may be some good news concerning the Eagles’ prospects to obtain their second Lombardi Trophy in eight years – following their impressive upset victory in Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots.

BetVictor Canada have developed an AI supercomputer that has simulated the results of both of the Championship games and the subsequent Super Bowl potential matchups, and has reached a conclusion that will no doubt excite Eagles fans.

Speaking to Heavy, Sam Boswell, spokesperson for BetVictor Canada, noted the following.

“The Washington Commanders continued to upset the form book with a stunning 45-31 victory over the NFC top seed Detroit Lions and that now gives the Philadelphia Eagles a 70% chance of reaching Super Bowl LIX.

In the AFC, the BetVictor Canada supercomputer predicts the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Buffalo Bills, but for Patrick Mahomes and Co to fall at the final hurdle against the Eagles.

Based on artificial intelligence, analysis of key metrics suggests the Eagles will win 28-27 in New Orleans and win their first Super Bowl since 2017.”

Supercomputer Predicts Eagles Will Win The Super Bowl

BetVictor also gave the following probabilities of team’s reaching, and subsequently winning the Big Game.

Percentage chance of reaching Super Bowl LIX

1. Philadelphia Eagles: 70%
2. Kansas City Chiefs: 55%
3. Buffalo Bills: 45%
4. Washington Commanders: 30%

Percentage chance of winning Super Bowl LIX
Philadelphia Eagles: 52%
Kansas City Chiefs: 48%

If this data turns out to be correct, then we are in for an ultra-tight Super Bowl at 28-27, which would be the joint closest margin of victory ever, tied with the 1991 Super Bowl in which Bills kicker Scott Norwood missed a last minute field goal to hand the game to the New York Giants, who won 20-19.

Considering the Eagles’ supposedly more one-sided matchup over the Washington, compared to the just 1.5 point spread between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, it is no surprise that they are currently the bookmakers’ favorite to win it all.

Yet, it will certainly shock many that in a head-to-head, a supercomputer is choosing Jalen Hurts – who may still not be 100% – and the Eagles, over 3 x Super Bowl champion, Patrick Mahomes, and the as of yet unstoppable Kansas City Chiefs.

Ultimately, predictions are just predictions, and time will tell as to what actually happens in the game – we will all be watching.

Eagles Given Prediction By Sportsbook That Will Make Fans Go Wild

