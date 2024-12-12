Philly Rapper Gillie Da Kid Hilariously Trolls Eagles Rookie CB Cooper DeJean

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean.

When it comes to Philadelphia Eagles fandom and pop culture, you won’t find someone more embedded than rapper and podcast host Gillie Da Kid.

The Philadelphia native has been in the hip-hop game for over 20 years — he famously claimed he was a ghost writer for Lil Wayne on Cash Money Records in the early 2000s — and now co-hosts the uber-popular “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, which boasts over 1.65 million subscribers on its YouTube channel.

Gillie recently weighed in with some hilarious comments on Eagles rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean on the Barstool Sports podcast “Bussin With The Boys” on December 11.

DeJean has been a huge part of the Eagles’ 11-2 record and 9-game winning streak headed into Week 15, with 8 starts in 13 games, with 40 tackles, 6 pass deflections and 1 fumble recovery.

DeJean is also white — something unusual for NFL cornerbacks. In 2024, Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss, DeJean’s teammate at the University of Iowa, became the first white cornerback to start an NFL regular-season game since Jason Sehorn in 2002.

DeJean and Moss are also regarded as two of the NFL’s best young cornerbacks.

“When you got a Caucasian cornerback, it means one thing,” Gillie told “BWTB” co-hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan. “He’s a bad (expletive). He’s a BMF. He doesn’t go to the cookout. He throws the cookout. He knows how to lean with it. He knows how to rock with it.

In the ultimate show of respect, Gillie used the most ubiquitous slang term in Philadelphia — “Jawn” — for a wordplay on DeJean’s last name.

“We’re from Philly, where we say ‘Jawn’ … we say Cooper DeJawn,” Gillie said. “Overseas, they might say Cooper DeJean. In Philly, he’s Cooper DeJawn.”

DeJean Called One of ‘Biggest Steals’ of 2024 NFL Draft

The 33rd Team’s Jeff Diamond put DeJean on his list of the “Biggest Steals” from the 2024 NFL draft.

“DeJean is the Eagles’ starting nickel corner and has contributed 30 tackles and five passes defensed to the team’s top-ranked defense,” Diamond wrote. “He was picked in the second round (No. 40 overall) as the fourth cornerback off the board. DeJean is one of the big contributors (along with first-round corner Quinyon Mitchell) to the massive improvement in Philadelphia’s pass defense that is ranked third after falling to 31st last season when they were a major cause of the team’s late-season collapse.”

From Body Slamming Derrick Henry to Dancing After Wins

DeJean, 6-foot and 198 pounds, went viral following a play he made in a Week 13 win against the Baltimore Ravens when he went head-to-head with 6-foot-3, 247-pound All-Pro running back Derrick Henry … and lifted Henry off his feet and slammed him into the turf midway through the fourth quarter.

Gillie is something of an athlete himself. In 2024, he was named MVP of the BIG3 Celebrity Basketball Game for the third consecutive year.

If you’re wondering whether Gillie is an actual Eagles fan, just watch this postgame video of Gillie dancing to the Too Short classic “Blow the Whistle” following their win over the Carolina Panthers on December 8. In the video, Gillie is in full Eagles gear — including a helmet and letter jacket — next to his custom-made Eagles ATV and alongside a friend dressed up as an actual Eagles mascot.