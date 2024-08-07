Eagles OC Bridging ‘Fractured’ Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni Relationship: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles added offensive firepower in running back Saquon Barkley and addressed their secondary holes this offseason. But most expect the relationship between quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni to be the reason whether or not the Eagles return to being a true Super Bowl contender this season.

ESPN’s Tim McManus and Jeremy Fowler detailed that Hurts and Sirianni had a “fractured” and unhealthy relationship throughout the 2023 season. But this summer, Eagles new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is working to fix that issue.

“ESPN spoke with several sources who detailed a prolonged strain between Hurts and Sirianni during the 2023 campaign, with one source with direct knowledge of the dynamic describing the relationship as ‘fractured’ and unhealthy last season,” wrote McManus and Fowler. “At the root of the divide: a disconnect in offensive visions, with what a team source described as a lack of full respect for Sirianni’s X’s and O’s chops.

“With the 2024 season on the horizon, there is hope new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore can “bridge the gap between the two” as one source close to Hurts put it.”

The report added that both Hurts and Sirianni have “made efforts to take accountability and mend fences this offseason.” Regardless, the 2024 season could be a make or break campaign for Sirianni and perhaps Hurts as well.