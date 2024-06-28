Eagles Former All-Pro Pegged Potential Cut Candidate

Veteran cornerback James Bradberry led the Philadelphia Eagles in defensive snaps during the 2023 season. But on June 28, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport proposed the possibility of Bradberry playing zero snaps for the Eagles defense this fall.

Davenport included Bradberry on a list of NFL veterans “who could find themselves on the roster bubble” during training camp.

“The bottom fell out of the Eagles secondary down the stretch last season, and Bradberry’s play was a big part of that collapse. His passer rating against more than doubled, and his completion percentage against ballooned by over 14 points,” wrote Davenport.

“The Eagles spent their first two draft picks this year on cornerbacks in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Bradberry is already banged up and has been taking reps at safety.

“Philadelphia won’t get any salary-cap relief from releasing the 2016 second-rounder—just $4.3 million in dead cap money.

“This would be strictly performance-based. And it may well happen.”

Bradberry posted 54 combined tackles, 13 pass defenses and 1 interception in 16 regular season games last season. He also had 3 combined tackles during one playoff contest.

The Pro Football Focus player grades ranked Bradberry 21st out of 22 cornerbacks who played at least 80% of his team’s defensive snaps last season.