Legendary NFL RB Sends Emotional Message to Eagles’ NFL MVP Candidate

From one GOAT to another, it’s all love.

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders reached out to Philadelphia Eagles running back and NFL MVP candidate Saquon Barkley this week, with Barkley sharing a picture on social media of a signed jersey sent to him from Sanders with an emotional message on it: “To Saquon. I love the fact that you’ve shown everyone how valuable you really are.”

All the heart emojis. All the emotional crying emojis. All class.

Sanders’ gesture to Barkley comes toward the end of a historic season — something Sanders knows a lot about. With 3 games left in the regular season, Barkley has already set the Eagles’ franchise single-season record with 1,688 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

The Eagles are also the NFL’s hottest team, with a 12-2 record and a 10-game winning streak headed into a Week 16 road game against the Washington Commanders.