Eagles’ Mekhi Becton Puts NFL DTs on Notice: ‘I’ve Got an Advantage’

Former first-round pick Mekhi Becton largely disappointed in four seasons with the New York Jets. But he’s ready for the next chapter of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

As it appeared at the team’s minicamp, that next chapter will include a new position — guard.

NFL fans know guard is a far less prestigious offensive line position than tackle. But rather than viewing it as a defeat, Becton appears to be looking at his position change positively.

Becton admitted that playing guard this offseason has been an adjustment. But it could be an even bigger adjustment for his competition this fall.

Standing at 6-foot-7 and 365 pounds, NFL fans will be hard pressed to find a bigger guard in history.

Mekhi Becton Adjusting to Playing Guard

Pundits weren’t 100% sure what was in store for Becton when he signed a 1-year deal on April 29 with the Eagles. Philadelphia already has Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata established at the two tackle spots.

Becton hadn’t played anywhere on the offensive line but tackle. In four seasons with the Jets, Becton played all but 101 offensive snaps at left tackle. The rest were at right tackle.

But during minicamp, Kracz reported Becton played left guard without Landon Dickerson present. After Dickerson returns, Becton could compete at right guard in training camp.

The 25-year-old is welcoming the challenge.

“It’s definitely a different adjustment for me,” Becton said. “I never played it before, but it’s fun. The action is right there than at tackle.

“Tackle they get a chance to build their speed up and stuff like that, but guard it’s all hand work and you have to be ready to fight right then and there.”

Becton could compete at right guard with Tyler Steen. A third-round pick in 2023, Steen made one start as a rookie.

The Eagles also have Matt Hennessy, Darian Kinnard, Max Scharping, Jason Poe, Trevor Keegan, Gottlieb Ayedze and Dylan McMahon listed as potential guards on their official 90-man roster.

Becton Throws Shade at New York Jets

As positive as Becton was about his position switch, he wasn’t as chipper when addressing his former team.

When asked if he was bringing any lessons learned in New York with him to his new position with the Eagles, Becton essentially said no.

“I’m already having fun in the month or two since I’ve been here,” Becton told the media, via Jets X’s Thomas Christopher. “There’s nothing really to bring from over there.”

Becton started 30 games for the Jets, including 16 last year. But the middle of his four-year tenure in New York was marred with injuries.

Becton suffered a knee injury during Week 1 of the 2021 season. He missed the rest of the season and then the entire following campaign when he sustained an avulsion fracture in his right knee cap on August 8, 2022.

Still, there was probably something Becton could have said he learned over the last four years. But clearly, the 25-year-old needed a fresh start, and he could receive that at guard this fall.