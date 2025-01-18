Saquon Barkley Fires Back At DROY Frontrunner After Calling Out Eagles Fanbase

Hi, Subscriber

The Philadelphia Eagles go into the Divisional Round as fairly substantial favorites over the Los Angeles Rams, both buoyed by respective wins over the pair of NFC North Wild Card teams, the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

Yet that hasn’t stopped certain Rams players from taking some well aimed shots at the Eagles – specifically their notorious fan base.

Rams Rookie Sensation Calls Out Eagles Fanbase

Rams rookie stud defense end, Jared Verse said that he hates Eagles fans, in conversation of Gary Klein of the LA Times (via Pro Football Talk). “When I see that green and white I hate it. I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot.”

Despite only managing 4.5 sacks this season coming off the edge, Verse has been one of the more destructive edge rushers in football, ranking 1st amongst all rookies with 77 pressures – and is considered the clear frontrunner for the Defensive Rookie of the Year, according to leading North American betting exchange, Polymarket. But even for a player who’s stock has risen so quickly, these are still very much strong words to throw around before the biggest game of his career to date.

The root behind Verse’s abrupt words becomes clearer as the former 1st round pick explained his negative experience with Philly fans this past regular season in LA.

“I didn’t even do nothing to ‘em, it was my first time playing. Oh, I hate Eagles fans.”

Saquon Barkley Fires Back At Jared Verse

And in true Philadelphia fashion a response was given back in swift fashion, with Offensive Player of the Year frontrunner, Saquon Barkley responding to the rookie’s brash comments.

“Probably not the smartest thing to say when you’re coming to Philadelphia. I’ve been on the other side, and even if I felt some type of way, I probably wouldn’t give them any extra fuel. Pretty sure Philly fans have seen that comment, and it was only going to be loud and rocking and this is only going to add to it.”

The former New York Giant has been one of the best players in football this season, racking up over 2,000 rushing yards and even ending up in MVP conversations, although that award is likely to end up in the hands of either Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson at this point.

And he makes a pretty astute point; Eagles fans are indeed rowdy, and certainly are not known for being forgiving. So shining a spotlight on this issue in a week when the entire city will be focused on this one game evidently puts a target on Verse’s back.

To an extent, it feels like the young, budding star knows this, as it seems he already has some buyer’s remorse about his words on Friday.

Whilst the Florida State alum’s word are likely fairly genuine, any remarks made now to soften the potentially crushing weight of the entirety of Lincoln Financial Field on his back may well be too little, too late.

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

