Titans Former 1st-Round WR Named Top Trade Target for Eagles

The third wide receiver slot is arguably one of the few remaining roster needs for the Philadelphia Eagles, and two interesting names have been floated as possible trade targets: Treylon Burks of the Tennessee Titans and Noah Brown of the Houston Texans.

In his weekly mailbag for the Philly Voice, Jimmy Kempski was asked whether the Eagles could benefit from one of many roster cuts sure to happen around the league once training camp is in full swing and add a WR that way.

Kempski believes while that’s possible, a trade is more likely if the Eagles really want to add a solid player.

“If the Eagles are going to address that spot in a meaningful way, it would probably have to be via trade. The two players that I think make some sense are Noah Brown (Texans) and Treylon Burks (Titans),” Kempski wrote on July 17.

Would the Philadelphia Eagles Be Interesting in Trading for Titans WR Treylon Burks?

It’s certainly possible, as Burks is still young (he turned 24 in March) and could yet live up to his first-round pedigree. The No. 18 overall pick of the 2022 draft, Burks has appeared in 22 games over his two seasons in the league, starting 15. Burks has caught 49 passes on 84 targets for 665 yards (13.6 yards per reception) and one touchdown so far in his career.

If recent history is any indicator, a trade is certainly possible. The Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman have negotiated with the Titans for a wide receiver before — fairly recently, in fact.

“Burks was the player the Titans drafted with the first-round pick they got from the Eagles in the A.J. Brown trade,” Kempski noted. “He has been a disappointment in Tennessee, and the GM/HC who were in place when he was drafted are now gone.”

At 6’2″ and 225 pounds, Burks has good size, and he’s also got jets, but he has had trouble staying on the field over the last two years. A knee injury kept him out for a month in 2023, and he has suffered multiple concussions since entering the league.

“He has talent, and the most common comp for him leading up to the 2022 draft was… A.J. Brown! He’s behind guys like DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Tyler Boyd in their pecking order, so it might not take much to get him,” Kempski added.

Texans WR Noah Brown May Be Intriguing Trade Candidate to Watch for Eagles

Brown, 28, is coming off one of the best seasons of his six-year career. In 10 games (seven starts) for Houston last year, he hauled in 33 passes for a career-high 567 yards (that’s an impressive 17.2 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. Considering the Texans’ crowded WRs room coupled with Brown’s history with new Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, he may be one under the radar candidate to monitor.

“Brown is probably the WR4 in Houston behind Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, and Tank Dell,” Kempski wrote. “He has been in the NFL for six seasons, and it took him a little while to become a productive receiver. He and Kellen Moore were in Dallas together for six seasons. … In 2023, Brown’s snaps were about 40:60 slot vs. outside … For the Eagles’ purposes … that’s a perfectly fine ratio.”

With A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith already on board, if Philly could add another legitimate threat to the mix, it would put the unit over the top.