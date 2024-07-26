New Eagles DC Vic Fangio Has Blunt Comment on $53 Million DE Bryce Huff

New Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has long been known for his candid demeanor and blunt descriptors. His comments about the team’s new pass rusher Bryce Huff certainly meet that criteria.

Fangio, who has 33 years if coaching experience in the NFL, is in Year 1 with Philly. When meeting with the media on July 25, the new Eagles DC was asked specifically about Huff and whether the defensive lineman has become the three-down player they’d like him to be. Fangio’s response was telling.

“He’s taking the challenge on well,” the Eagles’ DC said. “He has the talent to do what we want him to do, it’s just he’s gotta get familiar with doing it. It’ll be a work in progress. Does he look like he can do it today? No. But I do think eventually he will.”

The Eagles signed Huff to a three-year, $51 million deal this offseason, while trading veteran pass rusher Haason Reddick to the New York Jets. They’re going to need Huff to be on the field, particularly on crucial downs.

Can Bryce Huff Become 3-Down Player Philadelphia Eagles, Vic Fangio Need?

Huff, 26, served a rotational role over his four seasons with the Jets. He never played more than 51% of New York’s defensive snaps in any of his four seasons (he played 30% in 2020, 51% in 2021, 20% in 2022 and 42% in 2023). Considering he has yet to be a three-down player over his career, it’s no surprise it’s taking Huff some time to get acclimated.

Still, with the money they’re paying him, the Eagles are going to want Huff to produce. Philadelphia will also want him to play well against the run, which is something he has struggled with at times.

Per PFF, Huff amassed 10.0 sacks, 45 hurries and 12 quarterback hits in 334 pass rush snaps last year. But PFF also gave him an 86.8 pass rushing grade in 2023 compared to a 48.0 mark against the run.

He had a 22.9% pass rush win rate last year, which was ranked third in the NFL, but he struggled to maintain gap integrity at times, particularly when facing quarterbacks who were also rushing threats. Fangio also tends to drop his DEs back into coverage more than most DCs, so it’ll be interesting to see how Huff fares in those situations, as well.

Huff Feels Confident About His Run Defense Heading Into 2024 Season

For his part, Huff says he’s not sure where criticism regarding his play against the run is coming from.

“If you watch my film, I have been physical in the run since I’ve been in the NFL,” Huff said on July 25, via CBS Sports. “I was starting year two, I played a lot of run. I got good film. Year three, whenever I was on the field, I got good film. And the last year, I put on good film in the run as well, so I’m not sure where that reputation came from.”

Huff has been largely used as a situational pass rusher over his four years in the league, and that’ll change in Philly. With the Eagles wanting to rely on him for all three downs, in both rushing and passing situations, Huff will soon have a chance to change the narrative surrounding his game.