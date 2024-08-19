Ex-Steelers RB Draft Pick Resurfaces With Dolphins: Report

Former Pittsburgh Steelers draft pick Anthony McFarland received a new NFL opportunity on August 19. KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that the disappointing fourth-round running back signed with the Miami Dolphins on Monday, and Steelers fans won’t remember him fondly.

After being selected 124th overall in 2020, McFarland only accumulated 233 scrimmage yards over four regular seasons with the organization. He also returned kickoffs for another 237 yards.

Whether he was stuck on the injured reserve or the practice squad, McFarland never really factored much in Pittsburgh.

The ball carrier quickly became an afterthought despite a 1,000-yard rushing campaign at Maryland as a freshman. After all, the Steelers spent a first-round selection on Najee Harris the following season before hitting on an undrafted talent in Jaylen Warren.

Before long, both the organization and the fans seemed to move on from McFarland — who only dressed a total of six times over his final three seasons in Pittsburgh.

Steelers Sign UFL Linebacker Kyahva Tezino

The Steelers also made another depth signing on August 19, bringing in another linebacker for a late-preseason audition. Wilson reported this transaction as well, noting that Pittsburgh will be signing linebacker Kyahva Tezino.

After playing at San Diego State in college, Tezino has made a name for himself taking the field for different spring football organizations.

According to The Football Database, Tezino suited up for the TSL (The Spring League) Aviators in 2021 before joining the USFL Pittsburgh Maulers the following year. He spent two offseasons with the Maulers, registering 179 total tackles (109 solo), 3 interceptions and 2.5 sacks.

At that point, Tezino did get a training camp opportunity with the San Francisco 49ers but failed to make the team.

That didn’t stop the 27-year-old linebacker, however, as he went right back to work with the UFL Birmingham Stallions this spring. This time around, Tezino was credited with 66 total tackles (37 solo) and a half-sack.

Steelers Could Be Without RB Jaylen Warren Week 1

An August 18 injury update clouded Week 1 for the Steelers at running back.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said the following on Gameday Live (per Steelers Depot): “Jaylen Warren left Saturday night’s preseason game because of a hamstring injury. My understanding is he did undergo testing here. The current expectation is that Jaylen Warren will miss multiple weeks and his status for Week One against the [Atlanta] Falcons right now is up in the air.”

Pelissero added that “all in all, this is not the worst case by any stretch for Jaylen Warren. Not ideal to have a soft tissue injury this time of year, but considering he got hurt in the second preseason game, they are hopeful he’s going to be back out on the field sooner than later.”

A-to-Z Sports Pittsburgh reporter Rob Gregson also confirmed this report live on August 18, while NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted about Warren later that night.

“Steelers RB Jaylen Warren, who left Saturday’s preseason game with a hamstring injury, could miss ‘a few weeks,’ a source confirms,” Schultz stated on the matter. “Warren’s status for Pittsburgh’s Week 1 game vs the Falcons is currently unclear.”

If Warren is forced to miss Week 1, it could mean that the Steelers choose to roster an extra veteran at the position behind Harris and Cordarrelle Patterson. Fifth-year pro Jonathan Ward appears to be the current leader for that RB4 role with La’Mical Perine, Aaron Shampklin and rookie Daijun Edwards also in the mix.