Russell Wilson’s ‘QB Coach’ Speaks Up for Cooper Kupp Amid Steelers Speculation

As of October 23, the Pittsburgh Steelers are betting favorites to land Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp via trade.

Around the Steelers community, it feels like everyone is salivating at the idea of Kupp switching over from blue and gold to black and gold. The trade speculation even caught the attention of Russell Wilson’s “private QB coach” Jake Heaps on October 23, and he appeared to love Kupp as a wide receiver fit for his client.

“Cooper Kupp is NOT just a slot WR,” Heaps posted on X, praising the Rams playmaker. “When healthy Kupp is an elite ‘Z’ WR and chess piece. Can play all over the field, can win on the entire route tree and is great blocker in the run game.”

“Ever watch Russ [Wilson] throw to Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett?” Heaps asked, adding that “both [are] elite ‘Z’ WRs” like Kupp.

The quarterback coach made sure to add that he is “not sure how realistic” a potential Kupp trade is between the Steelers and Rams but went on to express that Kupp would be a “great compliment to the great group they already have” in Pittsburgh.

Heaps also told The Athletic’s Steelers correspondent Mike DeFabo that this is all just his opinion. And that he’s “crossing [his] fingers” that Kupp will get traded to Pittsburgh “just like everyone else.”

The Pat McAfee Show Argues Steelers ‘NEED’ Cooper Kupp

The Pat McAfee Show discussed the Steelers potentially trading for Kupp on October 23.

“Are the Pittsburgh Steelers going to get Cooper Kupp?” McAfee hyped, asking resident Steelers fan Tone Digz.

“I want him so bad,” Digz admitted, speaking for the majority of the Steelers community. “Everybody else is getting wide receivers, why can’t we get a wide receiver?”

“Cooper Kupp — like we’ve talked about — is a second quarterback on the field at the wide receiver position,” he continued. “He shows up at 6 a.m. at the facility every day. Not only is he going to be great for any team he goes to, [but] the Steelers — like a lot of wide receiver rooms — they’re young. He would just be great for the wide receiver room and the entire offense.”

The show concluded that “the Pittsburgh Steelers NEED Cooper Kupp” on X.

NFL Insider Says Rams Willing to Pay ‘Some’ of Cooper Kupp’s Salary, But Not a ‘Large Amount’

On October 22, The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini first reported that the Rams “have called multiple teams” about trading Kupp. She also relayed that Los Angeles “indicated a willingness to take on some of the ‘24 salary and are seeking a 2nd round pick.”

The following day on October 23, Russini noted that “the Rams and the [Kansas City] Chiefs discussed Cooper Kupp, but the Super Bowl champs needed to trade with a team that was willing to take on a large chunk of the salary and didn’t want to give up high picks.”

The Chiefs ended up agreeing to a trade with the Tennessee Titans for veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins instead, most likely taking them out of the running.

Circling back to Russini’s post, after a KC fan questioned whether or not the Rams were willing to “take some salary” like she originally reported, the insider reiterated: “Some not a large amount.”

The Steelers currently have a little over $9.688 million in available cap space according to Over the Cap, and Kupp has a base salary of $15 million in 2024.