New Steelers WR Mike Williams Takes ‘Petty’ Shot at Jets’ Aaron Rodgers

It’s too bad for casual NFL fans that the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets don’t play each other again this season. Another 2024 matchup would be spicy entertainment, especially after the latest social media post from new Steelers receiver Mike Williams.

After catching the game-winning touchdown against the Washington Commanders in Week 10, Williams posted a picture of himself from the scoring celebration. As a caption, he wrote, “Thankful.”

On the surface, it looks like a pretty typical victory Monday post. However, the emojis and hashtags the receiver chose to use in the caption are grabbing attention on social media.

X (formerly Twitter) users are interpreting Williams’ use of the “redline” hashtag and the snake emoji as shots at his former teammate and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“The red line and snake emoji is full petty mode,” Steelers Depot’s Jim Hester wrote on X.

Aaron Rodgers’ Previous Criticism of Mike Williams Involving the ‘Red Line’

Similar to the Steelers in Week 10, the Jets had a chance to come back and beat the Buffalo Bills during Week 6 this season. But in that game, Rodgers threw an interception on the final play before the 2-minute warning.

While explaining to reporters afterwards what happened on the play, Rodgers then threw Williams under the bus.

“It’s two vertical [routes],” Rodgers told reporters in his postgame press conference, via Heavy Sports’ Paul Esden. “Allen [Lazard] is down the seam and Mike’s down the red line. I’m looking at Allen, he puts his hand up and three guys go with him. So I’m throwing a no-look to the red line. And when I peek my eyes back there, [Williams] is running an in-breaker.

“He’s got to be on the red line.”

The “red line” Rodgers referenced is something a lot of NFL teams use in practice. Teams will paint a red stripe on their practice field a few years away from the sideline to help wideouts know where they should be with their routes.

In summary, Rodgers was expecting Williams to be on that imaginary line. He wasn’t, and then Rodgers proceeded to tell the media he wasn’t.

Rodgers has a reputation for treating his teammates, particularly his wide receivers, in that fashion.

“Throughout his career, Rodgers has been know for being openly critical and honest about mistakes, making newcomers and rookies hard to get involved in the system,” wrote Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora. “It’s why he’s preferred to have his receiver room stacked with familiar faces.”

Williams Had Little Initial Reaction to Rodgers’ Criticism

The “red line” incident was the beginning of the end for Williams with the Jets. He played just three more games in New York after that. In those contests, he had just 2 catches for 21 yards on 4 targets.

On November 5, the Jets traded Williams to the Steelers for a 2025 fifth-round pick.

SI.com’s Matthew Postins wrote that Williams wasn’t available to the media in the days after Rodgers’ “red line” criticism because of an injury. When reporters finally had an opportunity to ask him about the play on October 18, Williams kept his response brief.

“I just have to be on the red line,” said Williams.

Williams added that he “wasn’t worried” about the criticism he received from Rodgers. But clearly, the comments stuck with him.

The 30-year-old receiver had no problem being in the right spot at the most crucial time during his Steelers debut on November 10. Despite not practicing the route with the Steelers, Williams hauled in a 32-yard touchdown down the sideline to give his new team a 1-point lead late in the fourth quarter of Week 10.

The Steelers held on to beat the Commanders 28-27.