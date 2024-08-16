Ex-Steelers WR Seeks NFL Comeback, Claims to Be ‘One of Best Route Runners’

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers has been out of the NFL since 2019. He has not logged an official snap since 2018.

Despite that, Rogers seems to believe that he deserves an opportunity to make an NFL comeback. And even bolder was the wild claim he made while stating his case on social media.

“All I’ve been seeing is dudes get clamped in training camp and I still can’t get a shot to show WHY I’m arguably [one of] the best route runners of my generation,” Rogers appealed on X on August 16.

A preposterous statement for several reasons. Rogers was a strong route runner out of the slot, but he’ll never be remembered as “one of the best” of this generation or any other.

The 5-foot-10 pass-catcher was an undrafted prospect out of Louisville that broke onto the scene in year two after spending his rookie season on the injured reserve. That campaign, he caught 48 of 66 targets for the Steelers with 594 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns in just 13 appearances. Rogers also added 112 receiving yards over three playoff outings.

A breakout season, no doubt, but also his only season of note.

From there, Rogers’ NFL career withered away. He failed to reach 150 receiving yards in 2017 — with 149 and 1 touchdown — followed by a 79-yard campaign in 2018 (three appearances). The Steelers released the slot receiver the following summer after training camp and the preseason.

He has not been able to earn another NFL contract since.

Steelers Fans React to Eli Rogers’ Comeback Bid

The Pittsburgh community reacted to Rogers’ post on August 16. As is typically the case, some were supportive of the former fan favorite while others were more realistic about his appeal.

“Man you were one of my favorite players when you played and wish you got another chance,” one Steelers supporter replied.

Another wrote: “Y’all don’t disrespect Eli Rogers. Bro was a third down merchant. Bro might catch one pass in the game but it was always when we needed it. Wouldn’t mind him on the Steelers roster to work with [George Pickens] as well on his route tree.”

“You were a great receiver for the Steelers but it’s a young man’s game and unfortunately I don’t think athletically you could hang with these kids anymore,” a third user responded.

While a fourth was much more brutally honest in their retort. “With all due respect, you’re old,” the fan said. For the record, Rogers turned 31 in December.

Finally, one Steelers supporter did offer an interesting NFL alternative for Rogers.

“What would you do if a pro flag [football] league reached out to you?” The fan asked. “What if you super super focus on that you could be an Olympian in 2028.”

Rogers did respond to this question, voicing: “I just might do that 😏.” You heard it here first — keep an eye out for the former slot specialist on team USA.

Steelers Current Slot Receiver Roman Wilson Still Dealing With Injury, Could Return for Third Preseason Game

Steelers rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson is expected to man the slot in 2024. He got off to a hot start at training camp but unfortunately, his summer hit a snag when he picked up an ankle injury on July 30.

The Michigan star has been sidelined ever since, and that continued through joint practices with the Buffalo Bills on August 15.

Needless to say, Wilson is not expected to suit up for the second preseason game on August 17. He might return for the third, however, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette insider Gerry Dulac during a spot with the “Steve Jones Show.”

“He hurt his ankle,” Dulac said on the show, regarding Wilson. “Nothing serious, but he’ll probably be back for the last preseason game.”

Later, Dulac noted that the Steelers “really like” Wilson as a Hines Ward-type receiver.

“He loves contact, he’s not afraid to block, he makes contested catches,” the media member reasoned. Still, the rookie has a long way to go in proving himself at the NFL level.