NFL Backs Steelers Players With 3 Broncos Fines Before Week 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers did not have a single player get fined for actions during their Week 2 victory over the Denver Broncos, but the latter was not so lucky.

According to the NFL’s weekly fines list that was released to the public on September 21, Broncos players incurred three forfeitures in Week 2 — including two separate financial penalties for one player.

“The NFL fined Broncos [safety] P.J. Locke $27,944 last week — $13,972 each for a hit on Steelers WR Calvin Austin and throwing his helmet after,” relayed NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on X.

Center Luke Wattenberg was also charged $5,872 for an “unnecessary roughness” incident that the fines list described as a “blindside block.”

During an article with Steelers Depot, analyst Alex Kozora clarified that Wattenberg’s penalty occurred on a “late third quarter peel back block” on Pittsburgh defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk.

In total, these Broncos fines add up to over $30,000 at exactly $33,816.

Steelers Rookie Troy Fautanu Expected to Miss ‘Most if Not All of the 2024 Season’

In an unfortunate development, the Steelers placed rookie first rounder Troy Fautanu on the injured reserve ahead of Week 3. The bad news dropped on the evening of September 21, but an even worse update followed.

“Steelers have placed rookie RT Troy Fautanu on IR with a significant knee injury and the news is not good: He is expected to miss most if not all of the 2024 season, per sources,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette insider Gerry Dulac informed on Saturday night.

Fautanu is expected to seek a second opinion on his knee, which he “tweaked” in Friday’s practice according to teammate Broderick Jones (via ESPN beat reporter Brooke Pryor). But the outlook is getting bleaker by the day.

The Steelers have not decided whether or not Fautanu will be labeled as a “designated to return” after being placed on the injured reserve. NFL front offices can only designate eight players to return during the regular season, so you don’t want to use a spot on a player until you confirm the severity of their injury.

Steelers Depot shed some light on this decision on September 21, posting: “Steelers do not need to label Fautanu [designated to return] until [he is] actually ready to return, if he’s actually able to. The reason that [offensive lineman] Dylan Cook and [outside linebacker] Jeremiah Moon needed labeling as DTR was because they went to IR as part of cuts to 53-man roster.”

A midseason injury does not require as immediate of a decision.

Steelers-Chargers Predictions Are Mixed Ahead of Week 3

The 2-0 Steelers will host the 2-0 Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, and as things currently stand, it’s the number one ranked defense in the NFL (LAC) versus the number two ranked defense in the NFL (Pittsburgh).

This will also be a battle of wits, however, as long-time Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin goes head-to-head against new Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh — who flaunts a highly impressive NFL coaching record of his own at 46-19-1 all-time.

A panel of Sports Illustrated writers provided predictions for this face-off of undefeated teams on September 21, and the results were mixed, leaning 4-2 in favor of Pittsburgh.

“Playing this game with a healthy Justin Herbert would have been tough for Los Angeles but even if Herbert can go, he will likely be a little hobbled,” reasoned analyst Matt Levine. “Pittsburgh has been defined by its defense this season and playing in the Steel City is never easy for any team. It will be an ugly game offensively, but the Chargers finally meet their match this week and drop their first game of the season to the Steelers.”

On the flip side, analyst Eva Geitheim predicted a “signature win” for Harbaugh and the Chargers. Geitheim added that “the big question will be if [J.K.] Dobbins can get going against this Steelers’ run defense, which has been stout through two weeks.”