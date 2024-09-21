Steelers Place Offensive Starter on IR, Elevate Lineman for Week 3

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers told reporters on September 17 that offensive tackle Broderick Jones would receive the opportunity to rebound. But with Troy Fautanu winning the starting job at right tackle during Week 2, it was unclear when Jones’ opportunity would come.

As it turns out, his chance will come immediately.

The Steelers announced on September 21 that they placed Fautanu on injured reserve with a knee injury. That means Jones will replace Fautanu in the starting lineup at right tackle.

The Steelers will also use offensive lineman John Leglue to replace Fautanu. The team announced that it has elevated Leglue and cornerback James Pierre from the practice squad for the Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko was the first to report the transactions on September 21.

“Need more guard/tackle depth with Troy Fautanu out and the versatile Spencer Anderson already starting for Isaac Seumalo,” Batko wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Pierre likely will be a core special teamer.”

On injured reserve, Fautanu will miss at least the next four games.

Broderick Jones to Replace Troy Fautanu at RT for Steelers

Fautanu first hurt his left knee during the preseason opener. The Steelers diagnosed him with a left MCL sprain, and Fautanu didn’t play the rest of the preseason or in Week 1.

He returned on September 15 to start against the Denver Broncos. But he departed practice on September 20.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported that Fautanu left practice after feeling ‘a little tweak’ in his knee.

Fautanu will be eligible to return from injured reserve ahead of a Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets. But ESPN’s Adam Schefter made it sound like the rookie is far from guaranteed to return in four weeks.

“Sources: Steelers starting rookie right tackle Troy Fautanu injured his knee during Friday’s practice and, while he still is undergoing further evaluation, he now is expected to be sidelined indefinitely,” wrote Schefter on X.

Sources: Steelers starting rookie right tackle Troy Fautanu injured his knee during Friday’s practice and, while he still is undergoing further evaluation, he now is expected to be sidelined indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/5fqRA5xreT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2024

Without Fautanu, Jones will step back into the Steelers starting lineup at right tackle. Fautanu and Jones rotated at the position during Week 2. But Jones committed two holding penalties and a false start on his only drive of the game and was subsequently benched.

Jones and Fautanu were both Pittsburgh first-round picks over the past two years. The Steelers selected Jones at No. 14 overall in the 2023 draft while they picked Fautanu at No. 20 overall this past spring.