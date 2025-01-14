Insider Relays Steelers’ Telling Opinion of Justin Fields Ahead of Free Agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers obviously have a huge decision to make at quarterback heading into 2025 NFL free agency and the draft. Will they re-sign veteran QB Russell Wilson, a younger but less proven Justin Fields, both or neither?

Considering the way the 2024 campaign collapsed with Wilson at the helm, the large majority of Steelers fans would probably answer that question with “both” — which is highly unlikely — neither or push for a Fields extension over Wilson. After an update from Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer, however, it’s starting to feel like Fields may have played his final game with Pittsburgh.

“Wilson and Fields are both free agents. Will either be back in Pittsburgh?” Breer wrote on January 12, following the playoff loss.

“There was frustration with Wilson down the stretch, so I’m not sure how far the Steelers will be willing to go to keep him,” the insider began. Revealing: “Meanwhile, the team would love to keep working with Fields, but it might not be as a starter. I’d heard before the playoff game Saturday that the playoffs would likely help set the course. Based on how the offense played …”

Some around the Steelers community took this note as a positive sign that Fields could re-sign, but if the Steelers don’t view him as a starting quarterback, it’s not positive whatsoever.

“They’d like to keep working with Fields, but he’s not their starter,” Breer reiterated during the NFL on Prime Video postgame show (per Steelers Depot).

He also mentioned Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins as veteran QB options that could become available, and that “obviously, [a] one and done does not help Russell Wilson’s case.”

Is Doesn’t Make Sense for Justin Fields to Sign as a Backup Quarterback in 2025

Wilson and the Steelers still feel like more of a match in 2025, despite how poorly the team finished this winter. After all, if Pittsburgh still does not see Fields as a starter as Breer relayed — and there’s no proof that they do — why would he re-sign in free agency?

Yes, it’s true that Fields expressed an interest in coming back, but in competition for a starting role, not as a clear QB2.

It doesn’t help that there are plenty of starting jobs that could become available around the league with very few “day one starters” declaring for the draft, if any.

Along with the Steelers, franchises like the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings could all be looking to bring in quarterback competition in 2025, depending on how the offseason shakes out. That presents a whole lot of opportunity for Fields, who’s been honest about his desire to have a real shot at another starting gig — and Pittsburgh never really gave him a chance at that once Wilson was fully healthy.

If Wilson’s back in 2025, or if the Steelers target someone like Rodgers or Cousins, odds are Fields signs with the highest bidder in free agency. On the flip side, the most likely path to a Fields reunion would be Pittsburgh committing to him as the unquestioned starter, and if Breer’s information is accurate, they just don’t view him that way.

Russell Wilson States Intentions to Re-Sign With Steelers

Fields declined the opportunity to speak with the media on January 13 as teammates emptied out their lockers. Wilson did not, and he was very straightforward about his desire to return.

“That’s the plan,” Wilson replied on Monday afternoon, when asked if he’d like to re-sign with the organization. “I love it here and everything else, and I think we have a great football team. Obviously, it didn’t end the way we wanted it to, [but] I think there’s a lot more to do.”

Later, Wilson stated that he has not officially spoken to the Steelers about any sort of extension but made it clear that Pittsburgh is aware of how he feels.

“I think they’ve known that I’ve always wanted to be here and play here, but it is also a process,” Wilson said. “We haven’t had those meetings yet, so we will have those, and we’ll go from there.”

So, as it stands, both quarterbacks would like to return, but both want to be the starter. The Steelers also fell short with these two signal-callers inside the building, and it’s currently unclear whether or not Pittsburgh would prefer an upgrade. On top of that, there are several teams that could be in the market for a new QB in 2025.

Needless to say, there’s still a lot to hash out between now and March.