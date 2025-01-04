Justin Fields Breaks Silence on Potentially Re-Signing With Steelers: Report

For the most part, it seems like Pittsburgh Steelers fans want Justin Fields back — but, depending on who you ask, not necessarily as the sole starting quarterback on the roster.

Bringing back both Fields and Russell Wilson is much trickier, being that there should be open QB jobs to be had. However, according to Fields himself during a recent interview with TribLive’s Kevin Gorman that was published on January 4, the current Steelers’ QB2 wants to return.

“I want to be here,” Fields told TribLive and Gorman. “I’m kind of tired of learning a new offense every year. This will be my third in four years. Of course I’d love to be back, but that’s all up to God at the end of the day. I’ll be where God wants me to be.”

Gorman did add that while Fields expressed a strong desire to return in 2025, it would “hopefully” be in a “more prominent role.”

Justin Fields Reopens QB Debate as Russell Wilson’s Steelers Drop 3 Straight

Fields was asked a question, and he answered honestly. Having said that, his response does reopen the Steelers QB debate that stole headlines early in the season.

At age 26 in March, is it smarter to extend Fields rather than a 36-year-old Wilson?

According to ESPN’s total QBR metric, the difference between Wilson and Fields’ respective overall impact have been negligible. Wilson currently has a QBR of 53.0 out of 100, while Fields has a QBR of 52.1 out of 100.

Both QBRs rank in the bottom half of the league for quarterback starters, at No. 21 (Wilson) and No. 23 (Fields).

For reference, a potentially available veteran like Kirk Cousins has accumulated a total QBR of 51.8 in 2024, and Aaron Rodgers — who has been connected to Pittsburgh in recent weeks — has a QBR of 48.3. The only impending free agent with a better QBR would be Minnesota Vikings signal-caller Sam Darnold (63.4), although he could be a candidate for the franchise tag.

In limited action, Jameis Winston also put together a total QBR of 56.3 in 2024, but he was recently benched in Cleveland.

As for Wilson’s role in Fields’ development, the younger of the two QBs was very complimentary of the veteran starter.

“Russ has been great,” Fields said, via TribLive. “Of course, his job is not to mentor me. But anytime I have a question for him, anytime I ask a question he gives me his thoughts on that. I’m always picking his brain on different things.”

Similarly, Wilson has spoken highly of Fields throughout the year, noting that he is deserving of a starting job at the NFL level.

Justin Fields Believes We Have Not Seen ‘the Best’ of His QB Ability

When debating committing to Fields over Wilson, the major benefit would be his ceiling and potential growth as a player. The former first-round talent has shown that he can improve and refine his game in 2024, and perhaps the best is yet to come.

“The best is not close,” Fields told TribLive. “It’s not even … no, we haven’t seen the best.”

“It was for sure a season of growth, in every way,” the 25-year-old explained. “You name it: Developing footwork, getting smarter, learning different defenses, different schematics and stuff like that — Coach [Mike Tomlin’s] helping me a lot with that. I definitely got better from last year.”

As for Wilson, the best is most likely behind him at age 36. That’s not to say that the former Super Bowl champion doesn’t still bring something to the table, but if you’re talking about a three- or four-year deal, the argument could easily be made that Fields is the smarter investment.