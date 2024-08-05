Steelers’ Patrick Queen Reminds Fans of Prophetic Justin Fields Tweet

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen has always been a fan of Justin Fields going back to the 2021 NFL draft.

“I can’t wait for Justin Fields to ball on all the haters lol,” Queen tweeted in April of 2021.

A little over three years later, Fields is taking first-team reps against Queen at training camp — serving as his starting quarterback as Russell Wilson works his way back from a calf injury — and the linebacker hasn’t forgotten what he once urged the young playmaker to do.

“🫣,” Queen joked as he reposted that opinion on August 3, reminding fans of the 2021 take that he had about Fields.

Lately, Fields’ offense is giving Queen’s defense a run for their money. Day in and day out.

Perhaps the hot streak jogged the linebacker’s memory. Or maybe he’s starting to realize the potential Pittsburgh might have if Fields fulfills his prophetic tweet.

If he succeeds with the Steelers, the 25-year-old QB could be leading their offense long-term with Queen helping to lead the defense on the opposite side of the football. In that scenario, the two cornerstone pieces would attempt to work hand-in-hand in pursuit of a championship.

Justin Fields Continues to Dazzle at Steelers Camp, Showing Potential of Offense Led by Dual-Threat QB

According to Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot, Fields’ approximate training camp numbers over the past six practices (up to August 5) are: 65 for 88 (73.9%) with 637 yards, 14 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Kozora called those stats “pretty, pretty good,” but the truth is that Fields’ performance is becoming harder and harder to ignore.

On August 5, A-to-Z Sports Pittsburgh beat reporter Rob Gregson relayed that “Fields has been making a lot of tight window throws lately.” He included video of a pass to wide receiver Van Jefferson in that post, but the more tantalizing chemistry has developed between Fields and George Pickens.

Gregson shared a bullet from Fields to Pickens between three Steelers defenders before sharing a nice RPO read that ended up in the WR1’s hands again. The most noteworthy highlight of the day was a play action to Pickens that went for “70 yards” and a touchdown, although the wideout was able to find a huge gap in the secondary for Fields.

“Justin Fields has gotten better and better every practice and [the Steelers] love the guy,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter told the Pat McAfee Show on August 5. “He’s a natural leader and he’s got support.”

Schefter added that he’s not quite ready to count out Wilson as the starter just yet, but acknowledged that “when someone’s not practicing, it gives somebody else the opportunity.” He also relayed that “by all accounts,” Fields has “impressed” the Steelers so far.

Steelers Beat Still Sees Russell Wilson as Likely Starting QB

Despite all of the recent Fields hype, most members of the Steelers beat have remained steadfast in their belief that Wilson will start Week 1.

“Russell Wilson’s injury has opened the door for Justin Fields to take virtually all of the first-team reps in 11-on-11 and Seven Shots situations,” The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo wrote on August 5. “Based on the way coach Mike Tomlin gave Wilson the ‘pole position’ title and the way Wilson doesn’t seem to feel the need to hurry back makes it unlikely, for now, that Fields can supplant the veteran atop the depth chart.”

DeFabo did admit that Fields’ rushing ability could convince the Steelers to give him a package within the offense, but eventually concluded: “To be clear, I still would be very surprised if Fields overtakes Wilson in camp. But if he can pull off the upset, his execution on this particular [read-option] play will be a part of it.”

It’ll be interesting to see how much it would take for Fields to overtake Wilson before the start of the 2024 regular season. But as of now, the former Chicago Bears first rounder is doing just about everything he can to force the issue.