Steelers Player Shot Down Bid for WR Tyler Boyd: Report

Over 7-plus months of wide receiver rumors, pundits connected the Pittsburgh Steelers to several different veteran wideouts in free agency and trades. One of the more popular receiver rumors for the Steelers early in free agency was the potential to sign Pittsburgh native Tyler Boyd.

On April 2, Kaboly called “a long shot” to join the Steelers because the team made an offer he wasn’t comfortable with. But Kaboly added more context to the Steelers not signing Boyd on November 6, saying a player didn’t want the veteran receiver in Pittsburgh.

“Somebody within the organization, player-wise, pretty much stood up and said, ‘Nope, we don’t want him here.’ It wasn’t the coach, it was a player, I think, [who] must have had some pull,” Kaboly said on 93.7 The Fan.

Kaboly concluded saying he didn’t know the specific player.

In addition to being a Clairton, PA native, Boyd played college football at Pitt. He played the first eight years of his NFL career for the Cincinnati Bengals. He signed a 1-year, $2.4 million contract with the Tennessee Titans for 2024.

Tyler Boyd’s Antagonizing History With Steelers

While Kaboly’s report reflects somewhat poorly on the Steelers organization, especially their star players, it’s not hard to see why they might feel strongly about not wanting to sign Boyd.

Despite being a Pittsburgh native, Boyd was highly critical of the Steelers organization while with Cincinnati.

In 2021, Boyd argued the Steelers gave up during a blowout loss to the Bengals. He also made comments on cornerback Mike Hilton’s free agency negotiations with the Steelers and criticized Steelers culture during George Pickens drama last year.

Boyd also went on record late last year saying he “wasn’t a big Steelers fan” growing up.

In light of that past, Steelers Depot’s Matthew Marczi found Kaboly’s report “extremely plausible.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised in the least is some Steelers players, including prominent players, didn’t want Tyler Boyd in their locker room,” Marczi wrote. “And it never really sounded like he had much interest in being here, anyway.”

Steelers Trade for WR Mike Williams

Boyd was not dealt before the NFL trade deadline on November 5. But had a team offered the Titans a worthwhile draft pick, it’s hard to imagine Tennessee wouldn’t have been willing to give up the receiver.

The Titans are 2-6, and Boyd will be an unrestricted free agent in March.

So, in essence, the Steelers had two opportunities to add Boyd this year. But they also had two chances at Mike Williams. The Steelers took that opportunity the second time.

Pittsburgh acquired Williams from the New York Jets for a fifth-round pick on November 5. He could start opposite Pickens in the Steelers offense the rest of the season.

Boyd and Williams are different types of receivers. Boyd plays more in the slot while Williams is a deep, outside threat.

Since the Steelers already had Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson, who are probably best suited for the slot, Williams was likely a better short-term addition than Boyd for Pittsburgh’s offense.

Boyd has posted 21 catches for 184 yards in eight games for the Titans. He’s averaging a career-low 8.8 yards per reception.