Buccaneers Encouraged to Sign Former $36 Million Safety

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose to find out they didn’t have very good depth at safety in the hardest way possible — watching their backups get shredded for over 500 passing yards and give up the game-winning touchdown reception in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5.

While NFL All-Pro free safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is now back in the lineup after missing 4 games due to injury and made a big splash with a 58-yard fumble return for a touchdown in a Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints, the Buccaneers can’t afford another disappearing act should he go down.

Add in that Tampa Bay’s other safety, Jordan Whitehead, is also hurt and Christian Izien, Winfield’s backup, missed the win over the Saints with a concussion, Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder thinks the team should sign free agent safety and 10-year NFL veteran Adrian Amos.