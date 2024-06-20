Arrow Pointed Up For Buccaneers’ Young Running Back Duo

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers know what the floor looks like when it comes to running backs — they finished dead last in the NFL in rushing in 2023 despite winning a third consecutive NFC South Division title.

Now, they might get a chance to see how the other half lives.

PFF’s Trevor Sikkema ranked Tampa Bay’s running backs No. 20 out of 32 teams in their position group headed into the 2024 season. That’s nowhere near the top of the league but way ahead of where they finished last season … and with the potential to go higher.

“Rachaad White quietly generated the eighth-best PFF wins above average figure among running backs last season (0.16),” Sikkema wrote. “Though his yards per carry average was below 4.0 for the second year in a row, he amassed 900-plus rushing yards and 500-plus receiving yards as an all-purpose back. The Buccaneers drafted Bucky Irving in the fourth round, a player with a similar skill set. I am bullish on this young running back duo in 2024.”

Sikkema ranked the San Francisco 49ers and 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey at No. 1. Other NFC South teams were the No. 5 Atlanta Falcons, No. 22 New Orleans Saints and No. 27 Carolina Panthers.

White Laser-Focused on Yards Per Carry in 2024

Sikkema’s criticism of White’s yards-per-carry average is something he’s heard before and something he’s laser-focused on headed into 2024 — in fact he knows it’s the difference between good and great running backs.

“Right now, I’m not where I want to be in my career yards per carry-wise and things like that — just being an efficient running back,” White said when the Buccaneers opened offseason workouts on April 16. “I think, for me, that’s (what) the biggest next step is, ‘OK, he’s efficient.’ The efficient running backs over the (course) of time — like I said, I study the game a lot — they average at least 4.0-4.1 (yards per carry) and above.”

White finished 2023 with 1,539 all-purpose yards — 990 rushing and 549 receiving — and 9 touchdowns. As the Buccaneers caught fire down the stretch and won five of their last six regular season games, White had over 100 yards of total offense in three consecutive games in wins over the Panthers, Faclons and Green Bay Packers and scored touchdowns in back-to-back games for the only time in 2023.

Irving Adds Dynamic Dimension to Offense

Irving was a third-round pick who, like White, starred in college at a Pac-12 school — White at Arizona State and Irving at Oregon. In an interesting twist, Irving had 1,593 yards of total offense in 2023, which was almost exactly White’s total. Irving also scored 13 touchdowns.

Irving’s size — 5-foot-9 and 192 pounds — and 4.55-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine may have caused his draft stock to fall a little bit.

The Buccaneers were happy to snatch him up.

“We thought (Irving) might go a little bit earlier,” Tampa Bay Director of Player Personnel Mike Biehl said. “… We thought maybe he would be a second-day pick, but he falls to the third day. I think even talking to him, when Jason (Licht) called him, he had a little bit of a chip on his shoulder, thinking he should have gone earlier. We kind of like that. He’s just another right kind of character guy that we’ve been targeting. He fits that mold.”