Buccaneers’ ‘Biggest Storyline’ Looming Extension for NFL All-Pro

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done so much good in the offseason following a third consecutive NFC South Division title in 2023. They signed the right free agents. They re-signed the right veterans. They drafted the right players at the right positions.

Yet, questions still remain.

According to Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler, the “biggest storyline” for the Buccaneers after OTAs and minicamp remains securing a contract extension for two-time NFL All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

“While many players often hold out from offseason workouts amidst contract negotiations, Wirfs was in attendance at Buccaneers minicamp this week as he awaits a new deal,” Fowler wrote. “The star left tackle didn’t work out with his teammates or participate in any drills, but his presence at the facility showcased his commitment to the team. Wirfs is a 2021 first-team All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowl selection only four seasons into his career. He and the Bucs should be motivated to agree a new deal sooner than later.” Wirfs is scheduled to make approximately $18.4 million in 2024 after the Buccaneers exercised the fifth-year option on the 4-year, $16.2 million rookie contract he signed after he was drafted at No. 13 overall in 2020.

Wirfs Could Set Market for NFL Offensive Tackles

Wirfs is aiming to become nothing less than the highest-paid offensive tackle in NFL history.

San Francisco 49ers star Trent Williams has the largest overall contract for an offensive tackle with the 6-year, $138.06 million contract he signed in March 2021.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who plays right tackle, has the largest annual salary ($28 million) and largest sum of guaranteed money ($85 million) with the 4-year, $112 million contract extension he signed in April 2024.

Wirfs helped lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win following the 2020 season then made consecutive NFL All-Pro Teams in 2021 and 2022 at different positions — right tackle in 2021 and left tackle in 2022. He’s made three consecutive Pro Bowls headed into 2024.

In 2023, Wirfs had one of his best seasons. He started all 17 games for the year and played all 1,100 snaps for the Buccaneers’ offense. For the first time in his career, he wasn’t called for a single holding penalty.

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton projects Wirfs to receive a 5-year, $140 million contract extension with $70 million in guaranteed money.

“At 25, Wirfs has a distinguishable accomplishment that separates him from his peers: He’s an All-Pro and Pro Bowler at right and left tackle,” Moton wrote. “… Because of Wirfs’ high-level performances at both tackle spots, he should be in line to top Trent Williams — who’s entering his age-36 term — on the position pay ladder.”

Bucs Don’t Have History of Great Offensive Tackles

Wirfs is the first offensive tackle in franchise history to earn NFL All-Pro honors at offensive tackle and just the second to make the Pro Bowl.

The first was Donald Penn, who made the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Utah State in 2006 and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2010. Penn was a three-time Pro Bowler in his career, with the first on Tampa Bay and the next two with the Oakland Raiders in 2016 and 2017.