Buccaneers Encouraged to Make Trade Decision on $60 Million WR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shouldn’t be happy being perennial NFC South contenders and are being encouraged to make some bold moves that could make them Super Bowl contenders once again.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine listed three things the Buccaneers need to do ahead of 2025 free agency to help the long-term health of the franchise, with one of them being a decision about whether or not to trade wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Godwin is entering the final year of a 3-year, $60 million contract extension he signed before the 2022 season and is coming off his third consecutive season with at least 1,000 receiving yards, but had a career-low 2 touchdowns in 2023.

Tampa Bay has a new offensive coordinator in 2024 with Liam Coen, who spent 2023 as the offensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky.