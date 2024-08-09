Buccaneers’ $3 Million Free Agent Could Be NFL’s Biggest ‘Steal’

The need for depth and experience on the offensive line was put into stark focus during training camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When veteran offensive lineman Sua Opeta went down with a season-ending knee injury on July 31, it was clear to outsiders how important investing in the offensive line during free agency and the draft in the offseason had been for the Buccaneers.

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton singled out one free agent in particular that is already looking like one of the NFL’s “steals” in free agency thanks to a 1-year, $3 million contract signed by guard Ben Bredeson after he started 16 games for the New York Giants in 2023.

“At left guard, a position of need for Tampa Bay this offseason, Ben Bredeson has shown he can immediately help a rushing attack that accumulated the fewest yards last season,” Moton wrote. “… Tampa Bay signed Bredeson to a one-year, $3 million deal. If he starts, the fifth-year veteran would be one of the lowest-paid starting guards leaguewide. Nonetheless, he could be the key that turns on the engine for the Buccaneers’ ground game.”