Buccaneers Rookie Challenging for Spot in Starting Lineup

With training camp winding down for all 32 NFL teams, the remaining undecided position battles have probably taken on epic storylines of their own. Two players at the top of their professions, fighting for their futures.

If you love football and the competition aspect, this is the good stuff.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of those competitions going on right now at nickleback between second-year safety Christian Izien and rookie safety Tykee Smith, which Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton identified as the team’s most important position battle.

“With collegiate experience at cornerback and safety, Smith is an intriguing addition to the secondary,” Moton wrote. “As a quick-trigger run defender with coverage skills, he could push for snaps in a rotational role this year. Smith may also see playing time if Izien can’t shake off a leg injury. Even if Smith doesn’t earn a spot in the nickel package, he can serve as a plug-and-play option at either safety spot if Antoine Winfield Jr. or Jordan Whitehead battle injuries.” Izien made the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers in 2023 and played in all 17 games with 4 starts with 65 tackles, 4 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and graded out at 83.5 percent in pass coverage.