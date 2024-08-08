Todd Bowles Has 3-Word Response to Baker Mayfield Injury Scare

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield hitting the thumb of his throwing hand against a teammate’s helmet created a scare on August 7.

Mayfield answered how his thumb felt later in practice when he connected with wide receiver Trey Palmer on a deep ball. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles still had to offer reassurance afterward anyway.

“Yeah, he’s good,” Bowles told reporters.

Bowles had more to say about Palmer. The second-year receiver from Nebraska has impressed after a solid rookie year in 2023.

“We know he can run. He’s been getting them,” Bowles said. “Obviously, not as many, [because] coverage has been taking it away, but that’s the one thing that I know he can do. We want to see the underneath stuff improve.”

Palmer looks to be the third receiver after stars Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Whether not those three, Mayfield, and the other starters will play in the preseason opener on August 10 remains to be seen. The Buccaneers visit the Cincinnati Bengals in a game between two teams looking to contend for their respective conferences in 2024.

“I have some thoughts in my head. We’re going to meet as a staff tomorrow morning and I’ll have some better clarity for you,” Bowles said about how will play.

“When I talk to the staff and the players…Once I let them know, I’ll let you know. I’ll let you know tomorrow,” head added.

Kyle Trask Says He’s ‘100%’ Better Prepared

Buccaneers backup quarterback Kyle Trask will likely see time under center against the Bengals, and he’s coming in feeling more prepared than ever.

“100%. I think I’ve been putting in the most time that I’ve ever put in right now, because it’s my fourth year, but also, it’s just a more complex offense, and it’s a new offense to me, so I have to put in that extra time because you have to be ready,” Trask told reporters on August 7. “I have to go in there and keep the ball rolling — keep the ball moving, because you know, this is a very talented team, and if I have to do that, I want to be able to do it successfully.”

Kyle Trask: ‘Anything Can Happen’

Trask, a former second round pick, fell short of beating out Mayfield for the starting job in 2023. The former Florida standout remained on the sideline for a third-straight season, but he knows his chance could come anytime.

“It’s pretty much what I’ve been doing my whole life at this point, like throughout my whole career, so, I just keep preparing like I’ve always prepared,” Trask said. “Obviously, anything can happen, so you just always have to be ready to just play football, so, you have to be ready at all times. I just keep preparing like I’ve always been preparing, but at the same time, still supporting those around me and doing everything I can to contribute with the role that I currently have.”

Trask is one of three backup quarterbacks on the roster in camp. Fellow backup John Wolford could see time on August 10, but fellow backup Zach Annexstad remains out with a leg injury.