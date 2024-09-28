Bucs’ Bowles Comes to Defense of Embattled 17-Game Starter at RB

If you’re looking for where the lion’s share of criticism for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has landed this season, just look into the running backs room. That’s where you’ll find a position group that’s down bad as perhaps any in the NFL.

The player who finds himself most in the crosshairs is 3rd year running back Rachaad White, who started all 17 games for Tampa Bay in 2023 and put up over 1,500 yards of total offense but finds himself averaging just 2.1 yards per carry through 3 games in 2024.

While calls might be coming for Tampa Bay to turn the running game over to rookie Bucky Irving, head coach Todd Bowles was quick to come to White’s defense headed into a Week 4 showdown against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 29 and coming off the Buccaneer’s first loss of the season in Week. 3 against the Denver Broncos.

“As far as the running game is going, everybody has got to do their job from coaches to players, receivers, tight ends, offensive line, running backs,” Bowles told NFL.com on Sept. 25. “At the same time, we’re going to need Bucky and Rachaad all year. Bucky has some scheme runs that worked and Rachaad had some that didn’t. That doesn’t mean he is playing better — that means we couldn’t get the (holes) open when we had Rachaad back there. We’re going to use them both all year.”