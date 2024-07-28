Bucs GM: Wirfs Should Be Highest-Paid OT in NFL History

Sometimes it’s good to hear the people in charge say what is on everyone’s mind. In the case of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that means saying you’re going to pay your best players what they’re worth.

Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht went on WDAE radio in Tampa and talked about the anticipated contract extension for left offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, acknowledging he should be the highest-paid offensive tackle in the NFL.

“I was on with WDAE talking about Antoine (Winfield) at one point, saying, ‘Hey the guy deserves to be highest-paid (safety),’ and I’d say the same thing for Tristan,” Licht said. “So, we’re working very diligently to see how we can do that, you know, so it can help both sides, as well, so it doesn’t hurt our future so we can still continue to win, but we can reward him.”

Both Winfield and Wirfs were part of the Buccaneers’ 2020 draft class — Wirfs in the first round at No. 13 overall and Winfield in the second round at No. 45 overall. In their first four seasons, both players have won a Super Bowl, been NFL All-Pros (Wirfs twice) and Pro Bowlers.

On May 13, Tampa Bay rewarded Winfield after a career year in 2023 by making him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history with a 4-year, $84.1 million contract extension with $45 million guaranteed.

Now, how will the Buccaneers reward Wirfs?

Market for Offensive Tackles Constantly On Move

The problem for Wirfs and the Buccaneers might be that when it comes to negotiations, things are constantly shifting because the market for NFL offensive tackles seems to be changing by the week.

In this offseason, the Detroit Lions made right offensive tackle Penei Sewell the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history with a 4-year, $112 million contract with $85 million guaranteed — an average annual salary of $28 million. As far as left tackles, the Minnesota Vikings set the market when they gave Christian Darrisaw a 4-year, $104 million contract extension with $77.5 million guaranteed.

Sewell and Darrisaw were both drafted in 2021. Darrisaw has yet to make a Pro Bowl or earn NFL All-Pro honors. Sewell has one NFL All-Pro selection and two Pro Bowl selections. Wirfs is a three-time Pro Bowler and in the final year of his rookie contract, which is scheduled to pay him $18.4 million in 2024.

How Much Will Wirfs Cost Buccaneers?

The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov projects that the Buccaneers will deliver Wirfs a 5-year, $127.5 million contract extension with $72 million guaranteed instead of letting him play out his current contract.

“The offensive line market has exploded in recent years,” Meirov wrote. “(Wirfs) already has three Pro Bowls under his belt, including in 2023, after switching from right to left tackle. Instead of playing this out onto the franchise tag, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should just get their 25-year-old star blocker under contract for as long as possible.

“Consistently graded as a top blocker and known for his nasty demeanor as a finisher, Wirfs is the exact type of talent that teams hope to land in the draft. His new deal should climb to the top spot of the tackle market.”