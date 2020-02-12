How to Watch Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 7 Online

Married at First Sight Season 10, Episode 7 airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime. The description for tonight’s episode, titled “New Wife, New Life,” reads, “With the thrill of the honeymoon over, five pairs of newlyweds return to Washington DC to begin living together as husband and wife. The pressure of moving in proves to be too much for two couples, while others enjoy discovering new surprises about the stranger they married.”

Michael Breaks Down Crying During Tonight’s Episode

Episode 7 will unpack some of the issues between Michael and Meka as they continue to navigate life as husband and wife. The promo above sees Michael break down crying while he and Meka talk with Pastor Cal about their marriage and how they feel about their growing relationship. Michael tells Pastor Cal that he’s put “100 percent” into the experiment, but he feels like he is failing as a husband.

“I just feel like I’m failing,” he says tearfully. “That’s all. For me in general, it’s a lot of pressure … that I put on myself, that we put on ourselves to be everything for everybody. And like, we’re in a very unique, unorthodox situation, and it’s hard because I’m trying very hard to make this work, I really am. I didn’t come here to fail. I didn’t.”

Tonight’s episode will also follow all five couples as they return from their honeymoons and move in together, although two of the couples, (likely Zach and Mindy and Taylor and Brandon), will be facing some issues with the big move. The last we saw of Brandon he was swearing at everybody on the bus and arguing with the camera crew, so tonight’s episode will likely highlight the fallout of his meltdown last week.

Zach and Mindy were also still having issues with attraction and intimacy during last week’s episode, so it’s going to be interesting to see how their storyline plays out now that they are back in Washington DC and attempting to begin life in the real world as a married couple.

Tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch new episodes of Married at First Sight. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your MAFS coverage, and more!

