Are Mindy & Zach Still Together? MAFS Spoilers & Predictions

Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice, stars of the hit reality series Married at First Sight, appeared to be quite smitten with each other after the two first met at the alter during last week’s episode. Mindy was clearly very attracted to Zach, and he appeared to be genuinely interested in Mindy, so at first glace it looked like the reality duo might have a great shot at making things work in the end.

Although there was some sparks during their first meeting, clips of the upcoming season shows some trouble in paradise brewing between the two, so fans might be wondering what’s going on with Mindy and Zach today, and if they are still together.

Although it’s still too soon to tell (considering the reality couple only tied the knot during last week’s episode), some spoilers have surfaced online regarding Mindy and Zach’s relationship status today, and what they inevitably chose to do on Decision Day.

Warning: some MAJOR Married at First Sight relationship spoilers on Mindy and Zach ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before Decision Day! Read on for our MAFS spoilers on Mindy and Zach:

Mindy & Zach Call it Quits Over Infidelity Accusations, According to Spoilers

According to Instagrammer @mafsfan, the reality couple reportedly filed for divorce after Lifetime wrapped up filming for Season 10. The Instagrammer uploaded a series of spoilers in their stories, and noted that the two filed for divorce after Zach was allegedly involved with Mindy’s close friend Lindsay.

MAFS Fan writes, “It will be revealed that Mindy’s friend Lindsay started talking with Zach at one point. Lindsay tells Mindy that Zach seemed to show interest in her and they have been getting to know each other.” The Instagrammer adds a correction later on in their stories, writing, “Lindsay did not tell Mindy that she thought he was interested in her, but actually Mindy and the experts accused him of having an emotion affair with Lindsay.”

However, the Instagrammer also notes that “Zach denies it, of course,” and that there was “no indication the two had anything physical happen.” They go on to note that Lindsay was trying to help Zach learn how to communicate better with Mindy, and that she “had her friend’s interests at heart,” but that things might have gotten “blown out of proportion somewhere down the line.”

Fans might already be aware that there is some accusations of infidelity regarding Zach and one of Mindy’s friends, as promos for the new season featured clips of Mindy and Zach’s issues later on in the season.

“I’m mad at myself about it, and I’m ready to tell you the whole truth,” Mindy’s friend (who we now believe to be Lindsay) tells her on the phone during a promo from last week’s episode. In response, Mindy tells the cameras that “somebody is lying here, either one of my best friends or my husband.”

The Instagrammer also shared a series of other spoilers in their stories, including a few updates on other couples who decided to split right after filming ended, but we won’t share those spoilers in this post. You can follow this author here if you want to more couples predictions and spoilers for Season 10 (updated weekly on Wednesdays).

Another Source Reports That the Two Tried to Work Things Out Before Decision Day

According to People, the couple does hit a rough patch during their time on the show, but the two attempt to work things out before the end. A family friend told the publication, “Mindy and Zach had a rocky start to their marriage. Zach has a tendency of pulling away when he should be leaning in, but they are both making every effort to work towards a healthy marriage.”

The source adds that things seemed to be easier for the two when the cameras weren’t rolling. “Mindy was made for marriage, and Zach is learning to open up and trust the process,” says the friend. “It seems like things have been easier for him after the cameras left.”

It’s worth noting that everything stated above is mainly speculation at this time, and nothing has been publicly verified by the reality stars just yet. Fans likely won’t know for sure what happens with the couples until the end of the season, as contractual obligations to Lifetime stops them from sharing much in terms of their relationship status until the season wraps up.

Fans will just have to keep tuning in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch Mindy and Zach on Married at First Sight and see how everything plays out for the reality couple in the end. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your MAFS coverage, and more!

