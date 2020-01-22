Are Taylor & Brandon Still Together? MAFS Spoilers & Predictions

Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reed, stars of the hit reality series Married at First Sight, had a bit of an (understandably) awkward start to their relationship, although the two seemed to get more comfortable with each other as their wedding night went on.

The reality stars were both clearly attracted to each other when they met at the alter, but they had a bit of an uncomfortable first conversation following their nuptials. Promos for upcoming episodes of the show sees some growing issues brewing between the two later on in the season, so fans might be wondering what’s going on with Taylor and Brandon today, and if they are still together.

Although it’s still too soon to tell predict what’s going to happen between the two, some spoilers have surfaced online regarding Taylor and Brandon’s relationship status today, and what the couple inevitably chose to do on Decision Day.

Warning: some MAJOR Married at First Sight relationship spoilers on Taylor and Brandon ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before Decision Day! Read on for our MAFS spoilers on Taylor and Brandon:

Brandon & Taylor Are the First Couple in MAFS History to Publicly Split Before the End of the Season

Taylor and Brandon are no longer together, according to several sources. Lifetime confirmed to People that the two split up after the network finished filming the new season. According to court documents obtained by the publication, Brandon filed for an annulment on January 2 of this year, just one day after Season 10 premiered.

“As with any union, some end up happily ever after, and others don’t,” Lifetime said in a statement. “Continue to watch MAFS to see what happens with Taylor and Brandon.”

Instagrammer @mafsfan also shared a screenshot of their divorce proceedings from the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court website. The Instagrammer also reports that Taylor took a trip to London “alone” shortly after filming wrapped up, and was reportedly searching for an apartment by herself, which further indicated a split.

It’s unclear at this time if Taylor and Brandon decided to annul their marriage on Decision Day, or shortly after. Their divorce is obviously not the first split in the history of the Lifetime show, but it is the first time someone filed for divorce before the end of a season; according to People, no other MAFS star has publicly ended their marriage before wedding episodes have finished airing.

Instagrammer @mafsfan also shared a series of other spoilers in their stories, including a few updates on other couples who decided to split right after filming ended, but we won’t share those spoilers in this post. You can follow this author here if you want to more couples predictions and spoilers for Season 10 (updated weekly on Wednesdays).

The Reality Stars Have a Rocky, ‘Combustible’ Relationship on the Show

A source close to the couple told People that Taylor and Brandon’s relationship was one of the most tumultuous, rocky relationships featured on the series, so fans have plenty of drama to look forward to this season.

“Taylor and Brandon’s marriage is one of the most combustible we’ve ever seen,” the source told People. “They have the most intense love-hate relationship. Right now it’s hate, but I wouldn’t be surprised if next week it comes back to love.”

Fans will just have to keep tuning in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch Taylor and Brandon on Married at First Sight and see how everything plays out for the reality couple in the end. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your MAFS coverage, and more!

