Are Meka & Michael Still Together? MAFS Update & Predictions

Meka Jones and Michael Watson, stars of the hit reality series Married at First Sight, had a rocky start to their marriage during last week’s episode of the show; the reality stars weren’t on the same page when they discussed having children, and it was clear they were both uncomfortable following the wedding, so fans might be wondering what’s going on with Meka and Michael today, and if they are still together.

Warning: some MAJOR Married at First Sight relationship spoilers on Meka and Michael ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before Decision Day!

Although it’s still too soon to tell (considering the reality couple only tied the knot during last week’s episode), some spoilers have popped up online regarding Meka and Michael’s relationship status today, and what they inevitably chose to do on Decision Day. Read on for our MAFS spoilers on Meka and Michael:

Michael Filed to Annul His Marriage to Meka After Filming Ended for Season 10

According to Instagrammer @mafsfan, Meka and Michael separated shortly after Lifetime finished filming Season 10, and Michael reportedly filed for an annulment of their short-lived marriage.

On January 21, @mafsfan posted in their stories that the reality couple decided to go their separate ways at the end of the marriage experiment. The Instagrammer didn’t have many details on the split, although the person noted that they “hoped to have the receipts to share soon.”

The Instagrammer also added that their “marriage was not consummated,” so we have a feeling the two might end up dealing with some intimacy issues throughout upcoming episodes of Season 10 (do we have another Keith and Iris situation on our hands?).

The Couple Was Already at Odds About When to Start Trying for Children & Meka Didn’t Find Michael ‘Immediately Attractive’ When They First Met

Viewers watched as Michael and Meka walked down the aisle in the episode titled “I Married a Stranger,” which aired on January 15, 2020. The two already had a few awkward exchanges, and weren’t on the same page when they discussed having children, so it was obvious from the start that they were going to have a rocky road ahead of them. In an interview with SoapDirt published earlier this month, Meka also admitted that she didn’t find her husband “immediately attractive.” While she said she went into the experiment of marrying a total stranger with an “open mind,” she still wasn’t totally thrilled with who the experts set her up with, so it’s not altogether surprising that the two called it quits in the end (if Instagrammer @mafsfan is correct and the two really did split up).

