Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 7 Spoilers & Predictions

Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 7 airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime. The five couples featured on the new season include Katie and Derek, Jessica and Austin, Taylor and Brandon, Mindy and Zach, and Meka and Michael.

The official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled, “New Wife, New Life,” reads, “With the thrill of the honeymoon over, five pairs of newlyweds return to Washington DC to begin living together as husband and wife. The pressure of moving in proves to be too much for two couples, while others enjoy discovering new surprises about the stranger they married.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight as we dissect the TLC promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up to Episode 7 and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Read on for our predictions and spoilers on tonight’s episode of MAFS:

Michael Breaks Down Crying While Talking to Pastor Cal

In the promo above, Michael and Meka sit down with Pastor Cal and have an intimate heart-to-heart about their marriage and where they see their relationship going. When Pastor Cal asks Michael how he feels about his relationship with Meka, he breaks down and admits that he feels like he is failing as a husband.

“For me, I wanted to make the marriage work, 100 percent,” an emotional Michael tells Pastor Cal in the clip above. Pastor Cal gently pushes him to open up about what he’s feeling, and to tell Meka what’s “going on inside” of him. Michael begins to cry and Meka asks him why.

“I just feel like I’m failing,” he says tearfully. “That’s all. For me in general, it’s a lot of pressure … that I put on myself, that we put on ourselves to be everything for everybody. And like, we’re in a very unique, unorthodox situation, and it’s hard because I’m trying very hard to make this work, I really am. I didn’t come here to fail. I didn’t.”

Mindy, Zach, Taylor & Brandon All Run Into Issues While Moving in Together

The “next on” promo from last week’s episode shows the couples gathering their belongings from their respective apartments and moving in together, so we expect a bit of awkwardness during tonight’s episode. Although a few couples (like Jessica and Austin and Katie and Derek) appear to be excited and comfortable with the big move, others (like Zach and Mindy and Taylor and Brandon) appear to be running into problems immediately after returning from their honeymoon.

Not only did last week’s episode end with Brandon having a major meltdown on the bus after snapping at the camera crew for following him onto the elevator, Mindy and Zach are still having issues with attraction and intimacy. The last we saw of Brandon, he was yelling and swearing at everybody on the bus, so we expect that situation to (hopefully) be resolved during tonight’s episode. However, we don’t expect Zach and Mindy will resolve their issues before it comes time to move in, so it should be interesting to see how that plays out this evening.

Tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch new episodes of Married at First Sight.

