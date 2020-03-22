Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 5 Online

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 5 airs Sunday, March 22 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 5, titled ”Our Lips are Sealed,” reads, “Avery meets Ash’s skeptical brother. Ed makes a shocking request. Geoffrey’s biggest fear about Varya comes true. Lisa reaches a boiling point. Yolanda hopes she isn’t making a mistake. David takes a leap of faith, and Stephanie and Erika finally meet!”

Ed Wants Rose to get an STD Test

Ed Asks Rose to Take an STD Test! | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 DaysRose is disappointed to hear that Ed wants her to take an STD test. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-before-the-90-days/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-03-20T15:16:41.000Z

Ed asks Rose to get an STD test during tonight’s episode of the show, and Rose isn’t happy about it. The clip above shows the uncomfortable, awkward conversation play out while the two are out to dinner, and Rose’s reaction is exactly what you’d expect – angry, confused and hurt.

“I know you’re tired of me asking about your past and I don’t want to do that anymore, I want to put that behind us,” Ed tells Rose in the clip above. “But I have a favor … there’s a test you can take, I think it’s a blood test, but they just test to see if you have like, sexually transmitted diseases. So I was asking if you’re willing to take that test, I will never ask you another question about your past.”

Rose looks taken off guard and frowns while she contemplates the question, and Ed waits anxiously for her to answer. Rose finally says, “I’m disappointed.” She adds during a confessional, “I finally understand what he said about STD test. I feel hurt. I feel my heart crack.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

