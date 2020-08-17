Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 12 Online

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2, Episode 12 airs Monday, August 17 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 12, titled ”The Parent Trap,” reads, “Deavan’s mom unleashes her fury. Sumit tells Jenny his parents are ready to meet. Kenny pressures Armando to announce their engagement to his family. Ari and Bini clash over religion. Brittany is scared to face Yazan’s parents again.”

Jenny & Sumit Paint Their House & Discuss Meeting Sumit’s Parents

Sometimes home improvement tasks involve getting your hands dirty…literally!🖌️ See the finished project on #90DayFiance: The Other Way, TOMORROW at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/X8N6NepyGh — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 16, 2020

Sumit and Jenny spend tonight’s episode painting their apartment and discussing Sumit’s family, who are tentatively open to speaking with Sumit again. The reality stars decide to brighten up their house while they wait for his parents to set a date, so Sumit brings home some mix to make paint, which they have to create themselves.

“Jenny and me are living in this house together for a few weeks,” Sumit tells the producers. “We thought that we’d just need to do, like, give a kind of facelift.” Jenny adds, “That house needs a lot of improvement, and so we thought if we added some sort of an accent wall somewhere, it’d give your eye something to focus on instead of everything that’s wrong with the house.”

Jenny notes that they’re trying to save money to pay back Sumit’s parents for his divorce, so they’re doing what they can to pinch pennies. The clip is a nice, lighthearted break from the ongoing drama of the last few episodes and features Jenny and Sumit giggling and chatting while Sumit attempts to mix the paint with a tree branch and his hands.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

