90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 12 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2, Episode 12 airs Monday, August 17 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 12, titled ”The Parent Trap,” reads, “Deavan’s mom unleashes her fury. Sumit tells Jenny his parents are ready to meet. Kenny pressures Armando to announce their engagement to his family. Ari and Bini clash over religion. Brittany is scared to face Yazan’s parents again.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode features a pretty explosive meltdown from Deavan’s mom Elicia after Jihoon allowed Drascilla to run off into the road. Meanwhile, Ariela and Biniyam are at odds over their religious differences, Brittany meets with Yazan’s parents once again following their last disastrous meeting, Sumit and Jenny paint a house and discuss meeting with his parents, and Kenny questions when (and if) Armando plans to tell his family about their engagement.

Read on for spoilers on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way:

A Priest Tells Biniyam That Ariela Must Be Baptized Before Their Son

Ariela and Biniyam have their differences… and religion is definitely one of them. A new #90DayFiance: The Other Way is on TONIGHT at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/HiJK9J0ciD — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 17, 2020

Ariela and Biniyam disagree on the steps Ari will need to take if they are going to baptize their child during tonight’s episode of The Other Way. The reality stars both follow different belief systems – Ari is Jewish and Biniyam identifies as Orthodox Christian – so the two were already at odds over how they would raise their child, although it hadn’t been an issue until now.

In the clip above, Biniyam brings Ari to his church to discuss baptizing their son with the priest, and Ari explains that her parents are also from different religious backgrounds, so she’s already familiar with the struggle of raising a child with two different faiths.

“My parents are also not of the same religion, my father is Jewish and my mother is Roman Catholic,” Ari says during a confessional. “Honestly I always felt really uncomfortable with the idea of Christianity because I don’t believe in hell. It’s just so awful to me and I don’t think it’s something we should be teaching our son about.”

The cameras cut back over to Biniyam, who is discussing his son’s baptism with the priest. Biniyam asks his priest how they can go ahead with the baptism if Ariela isn’t baptized herself, and the priest drops some uncomfortable news on the reality couple – if Biniyam wants his son baptized, Ari will also have to be baptized as a Christian.

“Before the baby can be baptized as a Christian, he must suckle from a Christian breast,” the priest tells Biniyam. He then glances over at Ari, who can’t understand what is being said. It’s obvious Biniyam is going to have a hard time breaking the news to Ari; although she was open to discussing the idea of having their child baptized, she isn’t interested in converting herself, so the reality stars are going to have to find a way to compromise if they want their son baptized.

Deavan’s Mom Elicia Yells at Jihoon & He Breaks Down Crying

The tears are flowing on a brand new episode of #90DayFiance: The Other Way, TOMORROW at 9/8c! 😢😭 pic.twitter.com/wG6DnbHVH7 — TLC Network (@TLC) August 17, 2020

In a shorter promo of tonight’s episode, Jihoon can be seen sobbing while he sits on the curb and talks to Deavan. For those who need a recap, last week’s episode ended on a frightening cliffhanger after Deavan’s daughter Drascilla bolted into the road while Deavan, her mother Elicia and Jihoon all took off running after her.

Tonight’s episode will cover the aftermath of the incident, which was apparently Jihoon’s fault, according to Deavan and her mother. In the clip above, Elicia can be seen shouting at Jihoon that she “doesn’t accept [his] apology,” while Deavan says during a confessional that “nothing is Jihoon’s fault, it’s always somebody else’s fault. I have no sympathy for him.”

Jihoon then breaks down crying in the clip, (whether from the guilt of letting Drascilla escape or the stress of Deavan and Elicia’s constant disappointment), so tonight’s episode will definitely see some tears, drama, fights, and a very angry grandmother.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

