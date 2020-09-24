101 Best Toys for 9 Year Old Girls: The Ultimate List

Finding the best toys for 9 year old girls isn’t the easiest thing in the world. They’re in a twilight age where they’re too old for younger toys, but too young for older toys. A pain, right? Thankfully, we’re here with our expert advice to cut through the jargon and bring you the best toys in town.
If you’re after the ultimate dollhouse, that’d be the KidKraft Sparkle Mansion.
Much like the Barbie Dreamhouse, this thing is freaking huge. Its full measurements are 50.75-inches in length, 14-inches in width, and 54.5-inches in height.
Where this differs from the Barbie version is this is all wood, and the rooms are far more detailed (and, yeah, they’re fully furnished).
This dollhouse does require construction, but KidKraft is known online as being very user-friendly.
If you’re after one of the best toys for 9 year old girls, this is it.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Hatchimals WOW Llalacorn is the single cutest toy of the year.
This adorable llama has a neck like a giraffe that extends when kids play with it.
The Hatchimals WOW also has a really cool mechanic where, as its hatching, its eyes like up with a bright rainbow color that’s visible through the egg.
Not only that, this thing comes with over 250 sounds and interactive options, meaning kids can really play and interact with this toy.
It’s just a really adorable, cute, wholesome toy that kids are going to fall in love with.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
Boppi The Booty Shakin Llama is one of the most popular toys at the moment.
This toy has everything kids love.
It’s cute, it dances, and plays music.
And when I say dance, I mean this thing really dances.
It bounces around the floor and cranks it’s neck as it bops to the groove.
Check out the video here to see how utterly adorable this thing is.
If you’re after one of the best toys for 9 year old girls, this is it!
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Nintendo Switch is the best video game console for kids.
Most Nintendo games are family-friendly. Think bright colors, easy to understand gameplay, less violence, and cartoon characters.
The Nintendo Switch also doubles up as two consoles in one.
It can be hooked up to a TV via HDMI, or for when you’re out and about, just unplug it from the dock and it’s a gaming tablet.
To give you an idea of great the Switch is, Business Insider said there hasn’t been another console like it.
I break down the games elsewhere on this list, but if you’re after something designed with kids in mind, the Switch is it.
It’s safe to say the Nintendo Switch is one of the best toys for 9 year old girls around.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If your child isn’t too fussed about playing the Nintendo Switch on the TV, and you’d like to save around $100, go with the Nintendo Switch Lite.
There’s a few differences to consider before you make your purchase on this one.
First, as stated, this console doesn’t hook up to the TV. It’s a portable machine only.
Also, as Nintendo Life reports, games that don’t work in handheld mode won’t work on Switch Lite.
Those games are, at the time of writing, 1-2-Switch, every Just Dance game, Super Mario Party, Fitness Boxing, Ring Fit Adventure, and Nintendo Labo.
All that said, the motion controls of the original Switch model make the jump across, as does the 32GB of internal storage.
Furthermore, the battery on the Switch Lite is actually more powerful than the O.G. Switch. It is a handheld after all.
All it really comes down to is do you want to be able to play the Switch as a handheld and on the TV, or just purely as a handheld?
If you answered handheld and like to save money, the Switch Lite is for you.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Wildluvs Juno My Baby Elephant is another really wholesome toy.
Juno My Baby Elephant has a trunk that moves like a real trunk and can attach to certain objects. Picture a baby elephant waving a peanut around and you’re on the right track.
And yes, it’s as cute as you’re imagining.
It’s not just the trunk that moves. This cutesy toy wiggles its ears and moves its head. It’s really lifelike.
It also makes sounds and can interact with a child as they’re playing with it.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
The latest LEGO range, Hidden Side, is a must-have gift.
The LEGO Hidden Side Newbury Haunted High School is an amazing build.
It’s a high school, but with an eerie twist.
It’s the level of detail that really makes this set.
Plus as it’s Hidden Side, if they’ve got a mobile device they can play with this set in augmented reality.
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
We’re always on the lookout for the best toys for 9 year old girls, and this Calico Critters Elegant Town Manor Gift Set is exactly that.
This manor has some highly-detailed areas. The chandelier, the stonework on the front, the balcony area, the golden gates – it’s all expertly crafted.
Not only that, this set is packed full of accessories, including a bed (complete with fabric covers and pillow!) and a selection of tiny cakes and a teapot.
The manor can also be lined up with other Calico Critters playsets to form a village, which I think is a really neat idea.
If there ever was a toy set where you can tell love has been poured into its design, this is it.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
One of the other hottest toys of this year is the Kindi Kids range.
Just take a look at the Kindi Kids Jessicake Doll.
Large heads that wobbly, big glittery eyes, and oversized features make these pre-schooler dolls freaking adorable.
So much so, it’s not just kindergartners buying them. Even older youngsters are.
They’ve got the cute factor in buckets, so I won’t be surprised to see many a Kindi Kid under the Christmas tree.
If you’re after gifts for your 9 year old daughter, definitely consider this.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The other big seller in the Kindi Kids range is the Kindi Kids Donatina Doll.
Add pink to anything and it’ll be more appealing to some younger girls. That’s just how it is.
The other cool thing about these dolls is the accessories they come with.
Put the food toy to their mouth and part of it vanishes, as though they’ve really eaten it.
How cool is that?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
This NERF Fortnite AR-L Motorized Blaster is going to be one of the big sellers this Holiday season.
It’s one of the latest NERF Fortnite blasters and it’s easy to see why it’s going to be huge.
Fortnite is the biggest video game on the planet right now, and kids will always get a kick out of Nerf blasters, so the combination of the two is a no-brainer.
This is a motorized Nerf blaster, which pretty much means it’s battery-powered rather than needing to prime the gun before blasting.
It also comes with 30 official Nerf darts, 10 of which can be stored inside the blaster’s clip.
Honestly, if your little one’s into running around the house blasting their siblings, this could be one of the best toys for 9 year old girls ever.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
If you’re going the route of Kindi Kids, the Kindi Kids Kitty Petkin Supermarket add-on is well worth picking up.
This thing is to scale with the dolls, so there’s no fear it’s some tiny, cheap plastic accessory.
The cash register opens, the scales wobble, and it also comes with a 24×24 play mat.
Plus it comes with a host of different petkin toys to play with.
What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
After a fast-paced, explosive family game? Then check out Exploding Kittens.
Basically, this is a cartoon version of Russian roulette.
When someone draws an exploding kitten card, they’re out.
That is, unless they have a defuse card…
It’s all about drawing the right cards while screwing over the other players.
It’s a riot, and sure to result in lots of laughs and giggles.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
Just Dance 2019 for Nintendo Switch is one of the best toys for 9 year old girls around.
In this game, kids put one joy-con controller in each hand then match the dance moves to what’s on-screen.
The more they learn the dance, the higher the score they get.
Official songs are used in Just Dance as well, including the likes of Arianna Grande, Bruno Mars, BlackPink, Britney Spears, and pretty much any modern pop star.
It’s fun and promotes exercise, which is always handy.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
Super Mario Maker 2 for Nintendo Switch lets kids create their very own Mario levels.
It’s really easy to use as well. IGN even said it’s the most accessible game design tool around.
Just drag and drop items into the grid, get it to your liking, then hit the play button.
There’s so, so much for kids to do in this game, and it’s a great way to let their creativity flourish.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
Minecraft for Nintendo Switch is basically virtual LEGO.
It’s also the biggest game on the planet, played by boys and girls of all ages.
It’s a game about creating whatever you want. And should you run out of ideas, there’s plenty of amazing builds on YouTube for kids to mimic.
Even if your child owns Minecraft, most parents have resigned to the fact kids want to play it on all their different consoles.
Kids eh? They’re weird.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Animal Crossing New Horizons is THE game everyone wants right now.
There’s so much to love about this game it’s hard to know where to start. Is it that fact there’s no violence? Is it decorating your own home? Planting different trees and selling their fruit to make money? Catching fish? Running your own village? There’s so much to lose yourself in.
And that’s what makes Animal Crossing so great. It’s simple, but at the same time you really can just lose yourself in a loveable world for hours at a time.
If you’ve got a girl who loves their video games, Animal Crossing is a MUST.
Buy Animal Crossing New Horizons – Digital Download
Buy Animal Crossing New Horizons – Physical Game
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
LEGO DC Super-Villains for Nintendo Switch is all about beating up the good guys.
Although there’s things to build in this game, it’s primarily about smacking around DC’s colorful cast of heroes as the villains while solving challenging-but-fair puzzles.
It’s a story-driven game where other players can drop in and out.
So if they’ve got siblings who want to join in, they totally can.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Fortnite Battle Royale Collection Battle Bus has been named by Amazon as one of the top 100 Amazon holiday toys.
Suffice to say, it’s going to be a big seller.
This 13-inch in height Battle Bus also comes with two exclusive figures in Funko Ops and Burnout.
If your child collects these smaller, two-inch figures, you can almost be certain they’ll want these two.
I’ve had a play with other toys in this range, and while they pale in comparison to the McFarlane Fortnite range, they’re surprisingly durable and much cheaper.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
I got sent this Fortnite Port-a-Fort Playset a while ago and the biggest compliment I have is my kids absolutely love it.
It’s easy to think because of the two-inch size of the figures in this range that they’d be cheap and break easily. But as it turns out, they’re surprisingly durable. Sure, if you try to break them you will, but for general rough play, they hold up rather nicely.
As for the port-a-fort playset itself, my kids love being able to build stuff, so this set was always destined to be a winner.
The fort’s sides all seamlessly slot together to form the port-a-fort and the top section pushes in with little effort. I’m very happy to say it’s not the kind of toy which requires adult force to put together.
If you’ve got a child who loves Fortnite and you’re looking for a more affordable alternative to the six-inch figures, you need to check out this range. Not only are most of the sets super affordable, but you also get a ton of stuff to play with. Neat!
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The GO Glam Nail Stamper is really easy to use.
I got sent one of these (for science, obviously) and it really is as simple as painting your nails, letting them dry, then stamping your nail.
The small motifs transfer without any issue, and are easy to make out what they are.
Transferring them onto the nail doesn’t distort them or anything.
Plus it’s super-cheap, which is always a bonus.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The Barbie Skipper Babysitters Inc. Playset is one for the cooler kids out there.
The doll in this set is a younger, more contemporary Barbie, complete with a stylish purple streak.
The playset rocks as well.
Kids love pretending to be adults looking after kids, so the inclusion of a toddler and stroller is sure to lead to some fun adventures.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
If you’ve got a girl who loves all things pink, go with the Amazon Exclusive Barbie Happy Birthday Doll.
This bright pink dress with white accents is almost a cross between a ballgown dress and a tutu.
The light pink, glittery corset really rounds out this look, too.
If you’re after something super-girly, this is the Barbie to go with.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
If you’re after a doll which reinforces girls can be anything they want, go with the Barbie Careers Baby Doctor Playset.
This set, as the name suggests, comes with a doctor Barbie.
What’s great about this set is the extras.
It comes with two newborns, a baby trolley, and a selection of different hospital accessories.
What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Barbie Rainbow Lights Mermaid Doll is a little different but really stands out.
Just look at that blonde hair with pink streaks! It’s lush!
Another cool feature: Dip this doll in water and the tail changes color.
It’s unique, and sure to add a new dimension to play, and is one of the best gifts for your 9 year old daughter.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
It’s important to teach kids people come in all shapes and sizes. So definitely consider the Barbie Daisy Travel Doll.
This larger-but-stylish doll sends a positive message.
Not only that, it comes with a truck-load of accessories, including a guitar, camera, travel case, phone, and much more.
Also stickers, because everyone needs to decorate their suitcase!
I think it’s safe to say Barbie is one of the best toys for 9 year old girls there is.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Barbie Dreamhouse is one of the best dollhouses ever made.
This thing is huge, standing at three-feet tall and four-feet wide.
Three-stories, with eight rooms in total make this one dollhouse definitely worth checking out.
Each room is fully furnished as well, so there’s a lot of roleplay options here for kids.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
How freaking adorable is the JR.WHITE Mermaid Tail Blanket?
With a hand-knitted design, this bestseller is perfect for the winter weather.
Who wouldn’t want to cozy up inside of the one these?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Thanks to the popularity of the video game Fortnite, school buses are in.
The LEGO Hidden Side Paranormal Intercept Bus is a fun build.
It’s a school bus, but with added tech and spookiness.
There’s also a buildable portable toilet, which I’m sure kids are going to find a hundred and one uses for.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
If you’re after an affordable LEGO Harry Potter set, check out the LEGO Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets Hogwarts Whomping Willow.
It looks like a simple build, but there’s actually quite a lot to do here.
There’s the mini Hogwarts castle, which takes some time to build.
And there’s a fun car build and, of course, the whomping willow tree.
This set also comes with a great minifigure selection in Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Seamus Finnigan, Argus Filch, Severus Snape, and Hedwig the owl.
If you’re after gifts for your 9 year old daughter, you won’t go wrong with Harry Potter.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The LEGO Friends Friendship House is just a good, wholesome set.
The four-story house you build in this set almost looks like it’s made from candy. It’s lovely.
And best of all, there’s loads of fun minor details going on here, ranging from mailboxes, fire bell, flagpole – heck, there’s even a giant slide!
It’s a great set that’s easily one of the best toys for 9 year old girls around.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If you’re after a super affordable set, behold the LEGO Friends Mia’s Tree House.
It’s a smaller set and that’s reflected in the price-tag.
But despite its size, it’s still packed with fun.
What child wouldn’t want to build their own treehouse?
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
You’ll be forgiven for thinking this is a real kitchen.
It’s safe the say, the Costzon Kids Kitchen Playset is pretty realistic.
This giant set is made from solid pine wood and MDF, meaning there’s no concerns it’s going to fall apart.
Some of the highlights of this hyper-realistic set include a microwave, oven, refrigerator, faucet, removable sink, windows, and much, much more.
If you’re after something for role-playing, you won’t go wrong with this Kitchen Playset.
Recommended Ages: 12 Months and Up
If your little girl loves Pokemon, you won’t go wrong with an Ash figure.
Better yet, this Pokémon Battle Figure Multi Pack Set comes not only with Ash, but also an array of five different Pokemon.
The Pokemon you get in this set (Pikachu, Eevee, Zubat, Bulbasaur, and Ditto) are all fan-favorites. None of them are fillers.
Ash also has a mechanic where he can launch Pikachu into the air, too.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Wicked Cool Toys Pokémon Clip ‘N’ Go is perfect for any Pokemon fan.
This pokeball accessory opens up to let kids store their favorite Pokemon inside.
What’s more, it can be clipped to a belt or pants, just like the real thing.
This set also comes with a dabbing Charmander toy, so they’ve got a Pokemon to store from the moment they open it.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
If there’s one thing you should be on the lookout for, it’s more for less.
The Pokemon Action Figure Mega Battle Pack is absolutely more for less.
This is an eight-pack of Pokemon toys, including such fan favorites as Rowlet, Popplio, Litten, Eevee, Pikachu, Cosmog, Metang, and Wobbuffet.
As an aside, you can never go wrong with Rowlet, Pikachu, Eevee, or Cosmog. Kids LOVE them.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The most popular Pokemon is Pikachu. That said, Charizard is in most people’s top five.
This Pokemon Battle Feature Figure is much more detailed than the smaller, statuesque figures.
You can move the legs and open the mouth to get this beast in some really cool poses.
There’s also a feature to press its back and shoot (plastic) fire from its mouth. Cool!
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Pokemon make really great plushies, and the Pokemon Pikachu Plush is no exception.
It’s so cute!
And it’s fluffy!
And it’s Pikachu!
Honestly, you don’t need to overthink this one. Kids love Pikachu, and kids love plushies. It’s a perfect match.
Plus, let’s face it, Pokemon toys are some of the best toys for 9 year old girls there is.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is hands-down the best tablet for kids.
Not only does this tablet come in a kid-proof case, if it breaks, Amazon will replace it.
The Amazon App Store lacks the breadth of its rival Google Play, but it still has all the important apps kids love on there.
Plus this tablet features some killer parental control options, meaning kids won’t accidentally buy a house while playing a mobile game.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Minecraft is back to being the biggest video game on the planet, so definitely consider some of the better Minecraft gifts.
This LEGO Minecraft Alex BigFig with Chicken combines two things kids love: Minecraft and LEGO.
It’s a fun build, and you’re left with a working action figure.
There’s even a lever on Alex’s back to thrust her diamond sword arm forward.
It’s a great set with an even better price-tag to match.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
If you end up going with the Alex bigfig, it’s worth picking up the LEGO Minecraft BigFig Skeleton with Magma Cube so they can battle.
As with Alex, you’re left with an action figure to play with once it’s built.
The skeleton is great, but I’m also amazed by how good the smaller Magma Cube is.
It’s a box build, sure, but it also opens up just like it does in the game.
You’ve gotta love it when LEGO goes that extra mile.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
Kids will love building the LEGO Minecraft Creeper Mine.
Any set that lets kids build a giant creeper is going to go down a treat, trust me.
The beauty of the Minecraft LEGO sets is you don’t need to stick to the instructions.
Once kids have an understanding of how to use the different colored blocks, they’re free to make whatever they want.
As a side note, you also get a really neat selection of mini-figures in this set.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
This ThinkGeek Minecraft Light-Up Wall Torch may not seem all that great, but kids will love it.
It’s based on a torch from Minecraft, albeit modernized to work with batteries.
You can mount it to a wall as well to add a bit of Minecraft to their room.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If you’re after an affordable Minecraft gift, the JINX Minecraft Happy Explorer Baby Llama Plush is the way to go.
Just look at how cute this llama explorer is. It’s adorable.
Plus as this is made by JINX, you know quality is a high priority, so there’s no worries there.
It’s affordable, cute, and perfect for younger Minecraft players.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
You know what’s always fun? Looking at things close up.
This Educational Insights Nancy B’s Science Club Microscope comes with a 22-page activity journal to get kids up and running.
Furthermore, this beast can zoom up to 400 times, meaning kids can really get up close with whatever they find (which will probably be bugs, because Kids).
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
As one of the biggest memes of 2019, it’s no surprise how much kids love the WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Puppet.
And, I’m sorry to inform parents everywhere, it does play the Baby Shark song.
Not only that, the songs plays as slow or fast as the child moves the puppet’s mouth, which is actually kind of cool.
There’s three different versions of this puppet available – baby, daddy, and mommy shark – and, thankfully, it comes with the batteries needed to get this thing up and singing.
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
Ms Monopoly is designed to teach kids about female inventors.
Gone are the famous landmarks, and in their place are different female inventors from throughout history.
Instead of building property then crushing other players with capitalism, Ms Monopoly gets players to invest.
Invest in the right people, make money with them, and, well, crush other players with capitalism.
It’s still Monopoly as we all know and love it, just with a few tweaks to make it a more uplifting experience.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, more for less is always a smart buying option.
This WWE Superstars Collection Fashion Dolls Pack is five dolls for one low price.
There’s a good selection in here, too.
From left to right you’ve got Nikki and Brie Bella, Natalya, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks.
This pack has something for every kind of WWE fan.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
This WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss Figure is a really great doll.
Whereas Barbie dolls tend to shy away from articulation, the WWE dolls are packed full of movement.
Not only that, they also come with their wrestling attire and a change of clothes.
So you can make their fight then head off for a nice dinner afterward.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The WWE Superstars Sasha Banks Doll is another doll perfect for WWE fans.
Banks is hugely popular at the moment, so a doll gift makes a lot of sense.
As with the Alexa Bliss doll, Banks also comes with her ring gear and a nice dress.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
I got sent the Roblox Museum Heist set and my kids absolutely love it.
The best thing about the Roblox figures is you can take them apart and create your own frankentoys. Want a change of pants? Just rip the legs off and switch them with another figure’s. It’s cool because that’s kind of how it works in the actual Roblox video game.
I also love how there’s something to build, in this case, a museum heist. Each of the five panels connect easily into place, meaning even younger kids can create their own playset.
You also get a code for a T-Rex skin for the Roblox video game, which I’ve tried out and had a blast running around as a dinosaur.
Oh, and there’s a helicopter, which is great, but my kids seemed more interested in building the playset and swapping the figures’ heads than getting to the chopper.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
What’s so great about the Crayola Light-up Tracing Pad? Easy. Tracing is a gateway to art.
No one can draw right out the gates. But by tracing, kids can create something that looks wonderful in seconds.
Tracing also helps kids to subconsciously understand how different shapes and curves go together to make a full picture.
So if you want to get them into art, this is a great place to start.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The Toy Story 4 Woody & Bullseye Adventure Pack has two much-loved Toy Story characters in one pack.
Both Woody and Bullseye feature a solid amount of articulation, meaning you can create some really interesting poses.
Or, in simpler terms, they’re easier to play with.
If you’re only going with one Toy Story 4 set on this list, make it this one.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Toy Story 4 Mr Potato Head 4 Pack is a fun little set.
In this set kids can make Buzz, Woody, Ducky, and Bunny potato heads.
Or, better yet, they can mix and match and make monstrosities.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
Sometimes the best toys are the old ones.
The Slinky Dog from Toy Story 4 is a time-tested classic.
Roll it down steps, or as every child will do, down the stairs.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
When I first saw the Moody Goat Light-up Terrarium Kit for Kids, I had to do a double-take.
But the more I thought about it, the more I realized how much fun kids would have creating their own indoor garden.
This is the ultimate ecosystem in a jar, and comes with everything kids need to get things up and running.
Plus it’s surprisingly affordable, which is always nice.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If you’re after something a little different, go with the Light-up Crystal Growing Kit for Kids.
Up until a few weeks ago, I had no idea you could grow crystals, let alone turn them into beautiful lights!
Although this is fun, it’s got educational value as well and is sure to help foster a love of science.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Kids love being able to snap their everyday life, and with the Abdtech Gifts Rabbit Kids Camera, they can do just that.
This camera comes with 16GB of storage, which is plenty space for images and videos, is shockproof, and features a rechargeable battery.
With how popular YouTube is these days, the chance for kids to pretend to be an influencer is sure to result in fun.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
This idoot Magnetic Blocks Building Set is basically a cheaper alternative to LEGO.
Sure, they may lack the style and coolness, but you can still make a lot of different fun items.
Plus as they’re differently shaped, you’ll need to put more thought into how to build.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Gross is fun. We may not like it, but kids will.
The Canal Toys Slime Factory is gross in all the right ways.
Not only does this kit come with all the ingredients needed to make several slimes, you can also make uniquely colored slime.
Glitter slime anyone?
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The 4M Easy-to-Do Crochet Kit is great for getting kids into crochet.
This kit comes with two crochet hooks, one plastic needle, and seven colors of yarn.
And yes, there’s an instruction book to get kids up and running.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The Flying Unicorn Fairy Toy is just lovely.
Place this cutesy unicorn in the palm of your hand, turn it on, and watch as it takes to the sky.
You can even lower and raise your hand to make it fly up and down.
Throw some glitter into the propellors and you’ll also have a giant mess to clean up, and despite trying really hard, you’ll find glitter around the house for weeks!
Maybe skip the glitter part and keep it as a flying toy?
Is this one of the best toys for 9 year old girls? Probably not, but it’s still worthy of your consideration.
Recommended Ages; 3 Years and Up
This Calico Critters Gingerbread Playhouse is just too cute.
This set comes with the baby mouse Albert Marshmallow in a holiday outfit, a sled, and, of course, the lovely gingerbread house.
Calico Critters is all about good, wholesome fun, and with Christmas always a big consideration, what shouts holiday cheer more than a gingerbread house?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Calico Critters Red Roof Cozy Cottage is great for if you’re on a budget.
This inexpensive set features a cozy, two-story house complete with highly-detailed furnishings.
Fabric is used on the bed, the roof looks like a 19th-century house, and there’s even a small fork for critters to eat with.
It comes with a toy as well (Hopscotch Rabbit Girl) and will fit perfectly with any other Calico Critters playsets your child may already own.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Calico Critters Red Roof Country Home Gift set has a really unique design.
Instead of a flat, half a house, this playset opts for an open 90-degree spread.
The result is kids get to explore more of a house, with more rooms to decorate with the vast amount of accessories this set contains.
You can also close this house together for easy storage, which is something I’m sure parents everywhere will be grateful for.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
This Calico Critters Town Designer Studio Set is another one for if you’re on a budget.
While it lacks the wow factor of the more expensive sets, it’s a great way to see whether your child will take to Calico Critters.
this set comes with a toy as well, complete with signature Calico Critters clothing that kids adore.
And, of course, it comes with a handful of accessories so kids can role-play to their heart’s delight.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
If you’re after a far more affordable alternative to the Nintendo Switch, go with the excellent New Nintendo 2DS XL.
First things first, the 2DS XL will play around 99 percent of 3DS games. Anything that’s important to kids will work on any 2DS system.
So, what’s the difference between a 3DS and a 2DS? It’s essentially the 3DS has a fairly rubbish 3D function and costs more, while the 2DS doesn’t have 3D and costs less.
Honestly, given the choice, always opt for the 2DS XL. The 3D function isn’t worth the extra cost and just drains the battery.
The best thing about the 2DS XL is the library of 3DS games available on it.
There’s something for everyone at lots of different price-points.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If you’re after good, wholesome fun for all ages, look no further than Animal Crossing: New Leaf.
This is the most chill game in existence.
Part home-decorator, part rent management, this game is about living your best life, earning money, and making friends.
There’s clothes to buy and people to schmooze.
It’s calming, non-violent fun.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
We’ve already got Super Mario Maker 2 for Nintendo Switch on this list, so it’s only fair we cover the original Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS.
This is a game about creating your very own Super Mario levels.
Kids drop items or bad guys onto the grid with the stylus, arrange everything until they’re happy, then hit play to test it out.
It’s creative, fun, and sure to get them thinking.
Plus as it’s in the Nintendo Selects range, that means it’s much, much cheaper than newly released games!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Pokémon Ultra Sun for Nintendo 3DS is one of the best games on the system.
Kids explore a vast, colorful world as they collect hundreds of different animals – some cute, some monstrous.
There’s a chance you’ll have heard of Pokemon before. Ultra Sun is basically the latest game in the series on Nintendo 3DS and 2DS.
It’s a really good value game, too.
Completing the main story takes around 30 hours, then there’s even more stuff to do after the credits roll.
If value is your thing, definitely go with Pokemon Ultra Sun.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Zing Stikbot Animation Studio lets kids create their own movies.
It’s really simple, too. Just download the app, set up the included green screen, then place the Stikbots in different poses and snap away.
The app will actually remove all the green and superimpose a background of their choosing.
This whole set comes with one tripod, two Stikbots, one Stikbot pet, and the two-in-one green and blue screen.
This is a great way to get kids thinking about how movies are made, only through play instead of boring books.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
If your child wants to take movie-making to the next level, this Stikbot Movie Deluxe Set is well worth considering.
This set includes a foldable pirate ship and accessories, a tripod, and a selection of different Stikbots – people and animals – and an arsenal of weapons.
It’s a fun set, and if they’ve already got the greenscreen set, this is a solid way to keep their excitement for making their own films going.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
This Aquabeads Deluxe Studio Playset is one of the most creative toys out there.
Place your beads on the grid, spray them and they’ll stick together. It really is that simple.
But what can you create with Aquabeads? Well, just about anything.
Cute dogs, turtles, or if you Google pixel art of a specific character, kids can then translate them onto the Aquabeads grid.
This set comes with 1300 jewel and solid beads, tool case with bead palette and layout table, rainbow bead pen, bead peeler, five easy trays (heart, bear, rabbit, star, bowl), sprayer, and three double-sided template sheets and instructions.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Pop Pops Snotz Playset-Hammer is the single grossest toy I’ve come across in 2019, and for that reason, kids will love it.
Grab a pack of snot then smash it with the hammer.
Slime will ooze out revealing a small snot toy.
What’s cool about this is the hammer has multiple uses.
The handle is a syringe to suck up all the slime, and the hammerhead has space to actually store all the slime they collect.
Sure, it’s really gross, but this is a really well-thought-out toy.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Although I’d recommend purchasing the hammer set first, this Pop Pops Pets12 pops with 4 Characters is a great add-on.
If you don’t have the hammer set, you can still pop these slime packs open with your hands. It’s gross. Like popping a spot. But, you know, kids will love them.
This pack is aimed at girls, too. The slime is pink and glittery and the toys inside are much cuter.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
Okay. Granted the Aisuo Night Light may seem like an odd choice, but hear me out.
Getting kids used to alarm clocks helps for when they start high school and need an alarm.
But you don’t want one of those ear-destroying alarms otherwise they’ll hate it.
The Aisuo Night Light is a good middle ground.
It’s got soothing colored lights, a digital display, and acts as a Bluetooth speaker should they want to listen to music or audiobooks.
Yeah, it’s not for everyone, but if your child likes to sit in bed reading or playing games, this night light is sure to come in handy.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
This 3Doodler 3D Pen is perfect for the more creative kids out there.
You may have heard of 3D printers. Well, this is a 3D pen.
It’s really easy to use and, in fact, only has three buttons to understand.
And it’s wireless so there’s no need to worry about an obtuse cable getting in the way.
If your child loves making their own toys, this 3D pen will let them create anything they can dream up.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Kids love being able to snap their life. And with the Cocopa Kids Camera, they can do just that without breaking the bank.
This camera comes with 16GB of storage, which is plenty of space for photos, and just about enough for HD video.
It’s a 12MP camera, too, which isn’t the best camera around, but keeping in the mind the cost of this device, makes a lot of sense.
The battery lasts around three-to-five hours, which I’m personally taking to mean three.
Again, it’s not the best, but you have to figure in the cost of this thing. It’s super affordable.
That said, none of the specifications of this device are deal-breakers.
It’s powerful enough and perfect for kids who just want to be able to run around and take pictures or record their life.
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up
If you’ve got a young child with light hair and don’t want to risk permanent dye, go with this Hair Chalk for Girls.
There isn’t really much to say about this one other than you get 10 chalks and the color can be washed out easily.
This isn’t everyone’s cup of tea but if you’re after a fun, exciting gift, hair chalk is worth considering.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Let’s be real here, what child wouldn’t love to make their own gummy bears?
The Thames & Kosmos Rainbow Gummy Candy Lab lets kids do just that, albeit with unicorns instead of bears.
The best part? This set comes with everything kids need to get up and running, including gelatin mixture, red, yellow, blue, and white gummy candy colors, candy making mold, and citric acid to make them sour.
It also comes with a 16-page guide so kids can easily understand how it all works. Neat!
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The Soft Unicorn Hooded Bathrobe is so, so cute.
Of course, no one wants clothes as a Birthday or Christmas gift, but as a general present? Sure, why not.
It’s available for a wide range of ages and has a 91 percent fit as expected rate, which is what you want from clothing.
Plus, just look at how comfortable it looks!
Recommended Ages: Varied
Socks! You can never have too many. But if you want them to look after them, go with this 6 Pack of Fashion Cartoon Animals Socks.
These are just flat out adorable.
Each of the six pairs features a different animal and has its own color scheme.
This isn’t the most glamorous gift, but if you’re after something they need that they’ll love, you won’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
I was sent some of the Marvel Legends on this list, so of course, I’ll be breaking down which are the best.
This Marvel Legends Wolverine is perfect for X-Men fans.
The shoulder swivels allow this figure to really crank their arms back, making for some really cool poses.
Also, and this is another neat feature, you can remove Wolverine’s claws to make it look like they’re sheathed.
To date, this is one of my favorite Wolverine figures, so if you’ve got a comic fan in the house, this is sure to go down a treat.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
When buying Marvel figures, you always want a good split of male and female toys regardless of who you’re buying for.
And this Marvel Legends Storm figure is exactly what you want.
The cape isn’t the best quality but does add to the overall design. Plus you can remove it easily if you don’t like it (I kept mine on).
I also love the rubber lightening effects that can be attached to Storm’s arms. They’re cool.
And let’s not forget, it’s based on the 90’s Storm, which is, if you ask me, her best design.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Who is Boom Boom? It doesn’t matter, because the Marvel Legends Boom Boom Figure is excellent.
Any figure which comes with a second head that’s blowing bubblegum is a win in my book.
It’s not just that, though. The fireball accessory, and the extra hand shooting a second fireball, really make this figure better than it has any right to be.
For a lesser-known character, Hasbro really hit this one out of the park.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
If you’re after a crafty activity to keep them entertained, look no further than the ALEX Toys DIY Wear Heart Charm Bracelets.
Girls love to make their own jewelry, and the best part of making charm bracelets is how easy it all is.
This set also comes with everything you could possibly need to get up and running.
The full list is a molding tool, five air-dry clays, two pins, two bracelets, eight charms, eight beads, 24 eyelets, glitter glue, 10 jump rings, 30 stick stones, and a dowel.
And if you’re still unsure, just ask yourself what girl wouldn’t want to create their own one of a kind jewelry?
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Candylocks are in at the moment, and this Candylocks Deluxe Lacey Lemonade is on everyone’s wishlist.
Each of these dolls come with their own specific scent. As you can probably guess, Lacey has a lemonade scent to her.
And while these are still dolls you swap clothes with and style their hair, these dolls aren’t to be used with brushes.
Instead, their hair is thick, and all the styling is done by hand.
I should note, there’s two types of dolls in this range – three-inch and seven-inch. In Lacey’s case, she’s one of the deluxe seven-inchers.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
If you’d prefer to go down the surprise route, the Candylocks Sweet Treat Dolls Assortment Blind Packs are the way to go.
I should note, these are the three-inch dolls, not the seven-inch version.
They’re kind of in the realm of more Polly Pocket-sized.
As I mentioned before, remember, do not use brushes on their hair.
It’s like a thick candyfloss which is perfect for styling by hand, but a brush would ruin it.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The McFarlane Toys My Hero Academia Izuku Midoriya Figure is perfect for fans of the cartoon.
He is, after all, the main character.
The whole McFarlane My Hero Academia range looks really, really cool. They’re high-quality figures with a fabulously low price-tag.
This Midoriya figure even comes with a swappable face, so you can have him as either the calm student or the hero ready to bust out his All For One powers.
Plus, anime toys are normally pretty pricey, so to have one of the most popular TV shows at a low price point is sure to make a lot of kids happy.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
McFarlane really nailed the bulk on this All Might Figure.
Getting the bulkiness right is key to making a good toy version of All Might, as is getting that “I AM HERE!” grin.
Another thing I love about this figure is the articulation.
Shoulder swivels mean he can crank his arms right back, and the torso pivot lets him lean at different angles.
Not only that, it comes with a display base, so when it’s not being played with, it can take pride of place on the shelf.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
After Midoriya, Bakugo is the next most popular character.
The McFarlane My Hero Academia Katsuki Bakugo Figure came out really well. Not only is the face near-perfect, the sweat-explosions on the grenade gloves have just the right level of spikiness to them.
Bakugo also comes with a spare set of hands in case you want to switch out the explosion versions and, as with every figure in this line, a display base.
It’s such a cool figure! And if you’ve got a child who loves all things My Hero, picking up Midoriya and Bakugo first is the way to go.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
If your child collects Funko Pops, and love My Hero Academia, this Funko POP! Animation Todoroki vinyl is well worth picking up.
Funko Pops are static figures, so there’s no moveable arms, legs, or waist. You can move the head, but that’s about it.
But then, these aren’t toys to be played with. They’re purely for displaying and building up a massive collection to show off what you’re into.
The Todoroki Pop nails the character look, and the ice and fire pieces are really cool.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
If your child has seen the Captain Marvel movie, chances are they’ll want this Captain Marvel Pop.
It’s always amazing just how good Funko is at transferring a person’s likeness to a Pop. You can easily tell who this is meant to be.
I also really like that Funko went with a superhero pose, rather than arms by her side or flailing around aimlessly.
This pose just oozes coolness.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Continuing on with Captain Marvel, again, if they’ve seen the movie, they will almost definitely love Goose the cat.
The Goose The Cat Pop is so cute. So much so, you almost forget it’s an alien with tentacles in its mouth.
It’s to scale, too. Meaning this Pop will look slightly smaller when placed next to the Captain Marvel Pop.
Cool, right?
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up
You can never go wrong with Disney Pops.
This Belle Pop is what’s worth going with if they adore Beauty & The Beast.
It’s a really good Pop, too. Funko nailed the coloring and the dancing pose she’s in is almost majestic.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Funko Pop! Toy Story Woody with RC Set is so freaking awesome!
Just look at it! It’s Woody riding RC, complete with an RC control.
Funko got this set so right. They look as they should, the pose is right, and even the price isn’t outlandish.
All in all, it’s a great set Toy Story fans will love.
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up
If you’re after an affordable plushie, this Little Live Pets Cozy Dozy Pinki The Bear is the one to go with.
It’s got the cute factor, which is the most important thing when selecting a plushie, and it’s got the cuddle factor.
Plus if you tickle this little bear, it’ll giggle and close its eyes.
Similarly, if you pat its head, it’ll respond with one of over 25 sounds and reactions.
Sure, it’s not as interactive as Juno or Hatchimals WOW (and, fyi, the Boppi Llama is cheaper) on this list, but for the price, you can’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
Sure, too much sugar is bad. But every so often or as a treat?
The Moose Toys Chocolate Bar Maker is like a child’s dream.
In this set not only do you get an easy to use squeezer and chocolate molds, you also get pretend chocolate wrappers so kids can make their delicious treats look just like the real thing.
As a one-off treat, this isn’t going to kill them. Everything in moderation, right?
Plus, it’s super-affordable, which is always nice.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
Polly Pocket is always going to be popular, and this Polly Pocket Partytime Surprise Keepsake Compact is adorable fun.
It’s a lunchbox-sized playset with lots of rooms to explore.
It also comes with a Polly and pet toy so kids have something to play with the moment the box is off.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Skyrocket Blume Doll is pure magic kids will love.
I have no idea how it works, but add water and this doll will grow up and out of the plant pot by itself.
Seriously, seeing it in action is like a kind of magic.
The plant pot then opens up to become a little room, too.
How cool does all of this sound?
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Vector Robot by Anki is so advanced, I don’t even know where to start.
So, the smartphone-style power means Vector can cut through and filter noise and easily understand you when you speak.
The sensor on its back lets this robot know when it’s being touched or picked up.
Drop sensors stop this little guy from going down stairs or taking a tumble.
The infrared scanner allows it to sweep the room or see directly in front of it.
Its face features a high-res color IPS display (that means it’s got a screen that looks really nice when it reacts).
There’s also an HD camera at the front with a 120-degree view.
This robot can do everything and is the perfect companion to kids of any ages.
Now all I need to do is work out what to do now there’s a robot smarter than me!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated