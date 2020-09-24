101 Best Toys for 9 Year Old Girls: The Ultimate List

Much like the Barbie Dreamhouse, this thing is freaking huge. Its full measurements are 50.75-inches in length, 14-inches in width, and 54.5-inches in height.

Where this differs from the Barbie version is this is all wood, and the rooms are far more detailed (and, yeah, they’re fully furnished).

This dollhouse does require construction, but KidKraft is known online as being very user-friendly.

If you’re after one of the best toys for 9 year old girls, this is it.

Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up