101 Best Toys for 9 Year Old Girls: The Ultimate List

Finding the best toys for 9 year old girls isn’t the easiest thing in the world. They’re in a twilight age where they’re too old for younger toys, but too young for older toys. A pain, right? Thankfully, we’re here with our expert advice to cut through the jargon and bring you the best toys in town.

Picking out gifts for kids doesn't need to be a chore. Normally, they'll have a rough idea of what they want. But if you like keeping things a surprise, read on to find out what gifts you need to be thinking about. 

Best Gifts for 9 Year Old Daughter

This isn't an easy question to answer because it all comes down to what your child loves.

If they're into dolls, go with the KidKraft dollhouse. If they're into video games, the Nintendo Switch is the best console for kids. If they're into Lego, well, go with Lego. 

Although we study which are the best, most in-demand gifts, the best advice I have is talk to your child or monitor what they play with the most. Of course you don't need to be as blunt as saying "WHAT DO YOU WANT AS A GIFT?!", but subtly asking "Have you seen the new [Name of Toy]? What do you think of it?" is a good way to gauge interest. 

What To Get a 9 Year Old For Her Birthday

Again, this ties into the above. Saying that, anything with the wow factor is sure to put a smile on their face. 

The sheer size of the KidKraft playets will receive a wow. As is the Nintendo Switch. 

Failing that, see what tv shows she's into and see if there's gifts based on that. 

It all comes down to what type of child your little one is. Are they a girly girl? A gamer? Is she into Marvel? Ask yourself these questions then have a quick flick through our list and see what stands out.

The answers are, normally, always within reach. 

Best Toys for 9 Year Olds

For 9 year olds in general? Well, seeing as most kids love to have their face teathered to a mobile device to watch YouTube videos, the best is always going to be a tablet or video game console. 

Video games promote problem solving skills and aid with motor functions, while tablets can be an inexpensive way to watch YouTube. 

Just don't buy them a super exspensive tablet! The last thing you want is to buy something pricey then have it break. 

That's one of the reasons I always recommend the Amazon Fire Tablet on every list. It's cheap, and should it break, Amazon will sort you out with a new one. You can't get fairer than that. 

Birthday Gifts for 9 Year Old Boy

Lego, Marvel, video games, PAW Patrol - the list is near endless. 

Thankfully, we do actually have a rundown of the best toys for 9 year old boys for you to take a look through. 

Not only have we found the most in-demand toys for 9 year old boys, we've already got a selection of toys you may not have already thought of. 

Best Outdoor Toys for 9 Year Olds

Whenever picking an outdoor toy, you're better off spending more early on to avoid breakage or warping. 

I know no one likes to spend more, but when it comes to outdoor toys, you absolutely need to. 

But what are the best? Anything they can climb or swing on is sure to go down well. I did a breakdown of the best sandboxes recently and one of the items on there, this Outdoor Playset, has a climbing wall, swings, slide, and canopy-covered area to sit and chill. It. Is. INCREDIBLE! 

It really is one of the best outdoor toys you'll find. Kids love it!

I Still Need Ideas for Other Ages! HELP!

That's why we're here! We at Heavy do this job because we love being able to help people keep up with the latest trends. I'm a parent, so I know how hard it can be to cut through the jargon and flashy characters to find a gift that's actually worth buying. 

In short, there's a lot of trash out there, which is why we only cover the best of the best. 

If you're still in need of some gift ideas, be sure to check out our recently launched best toys for kids hub where you can find all our gift guides broken down by specific ages to help you find the ideal gift. 

