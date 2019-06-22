Must-See Celebrity News Before Starting Your Day, June 22

Hey! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we have the name of Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa’s fourth baby girl, photos of President Barack Obama and his family on vacation in France with U2, social goes nuts of Halsey’s Rolling Stone cover for the most bizarre reason, and more…

TOP STORY: Halsey’s Unshaven Armpits on the Cover of ‘Rolling Stone’ Causes a Media Frenzy

Rolling Stone magazine released the cover of their annual The Hot Issue with cover star Halsey looking gorgeous with minimal makeup, a white halter tank top and new curly pixie cut. Entitled “Pop’s Queen of Chaos,” what really caught viewers attention was the fact that the singer armpits weren’t fully shaved.

If the outrage seems ridiculous, you’re not alone. It shouldn’t be shocking that women have body hair. While most of Halsey’s fans, including fellow pop artist Demi Lovato, cheered on her au-natural cover, some people left comments like “thought you were a millionaire just buy some wax,” and “can’t get over the unshaven armpits” with the green/going to throw up emoji face.

The Hot Issue, which hits stands on July 2, was praised by singer Zara Larsson. She commented “I loooove the fact that they didn’t edit the armpits like most magazines would do. Women are not little babies who don’t have body hair.”

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Vanessa & Kobe Bryant’s Fourth Baby Girl Has Arrived!

On Friday, former NBA Superstar Kobe Bryant, 40, and his wife Vanessa announced the birth of their fourth child and revealed her name on Instagram. Born on June 20, 2019, the parents welcomed to the world Capri Kobe Bryant, named after her father, and that the newest addition to their now family of six will be called “Koko.”

Vanessa, who’s already a mother to Bianka, Natalia, and Gianna, captioned the announcement photo, “Capri Kobe Bryant.So thankful for our newest baby blessing. 6/20/19.” Kobe posted the same photo on his Instagram page, calling his family the #bryantbunch with the caption, “We are beyond excited that our baby girl “Koko” has arrived!!”

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: The Obama Family On Vacation in France with Bono & The Edge

The Obamas Hang Out with U2 in France as Dream Vacation Continues Barack Obama and the rest of his brood are having another helluva beautiful day in France … this time palling around with U2. Barack and Michelle Obam… https://t.co/YfOA7msFxG #cosmetics #entertainment #beauty pic.twitter.com/NVOa3Whjv4 — CelebStarzNews (@CelebStarzNews) June 21, 2019

President Barack Obama is enjoying a vacation with his family in Erez, France, and not only is 44 spending quality time with his wife Michelle, and daughters, Sasha, and Malia, he’s joined by U2’s Bono and The Edge. The photos captured by TMZ, show the group heading out to lunch together at the 2 Michelin starred restaurant La Chevre d’Or.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Meryl Streep, 70. Elizabeth Warren, 70. Cyndi Lauper, 66. Dan Brown, 55. Porsha Williams, 38. Donald Faison, 45.

