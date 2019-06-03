WATCH: Barack Obama at NBA Finals for Raptors-Warriors Game 2

Barack Obama in the building for Game 2 of the #NBAFinals (via @Raptors) pic.twitter.com/paI8toPN6J — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) June 2, 2019

Few people could upstage Drake at the NBA finals, but former President Barack Obama is in attendance at Game 2 of the NBA finals. There are some reports that indicate Obama will be in Drake’s seats by the Raptors bench.

“President Obama in Drake’s seats tonight,” TSN’s James Duthie tweeted.

However, Drake was in his same spot sitting next to DJ Future the Prince. Obama was spotted sitting next to Adam Silver among the Toronto crowd.

Obama and Adam Silver in the crowd for Game 2 of the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/cGbpFH5Fen — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 3, 2019

USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt reported that Canada prime minister Justin Trudeau was also expected to attend but these plans changed.

“Have confirmed Barack Obama is expected to be in attendance for Game 2 of Warriors-Raptors in the #nbafinals. Conflicting info about Canada prime minister Justin Trudeau: was told he is not expected to attend,” Zilligitt tweeted.

The last time we saw Obama at a major basketball game he witnessed Zion Williamson’s shoe explode. Obama’s reaction to Williamson’s shoe exploding during the Duke-North Carolina went viral. We will see if we have any more viral moments with Obama and maybe even Drake.

Obama Ran Into Drake Prior to the Start of Game 2

Obama and Drake are two of the biggest celebrities in the world, and the two had a chance to meet prior to Game 2. As the above video shows, Drake and Obama spoke briefly in the arena tunnel before tipoff.

Obama’s affinity for basketball is no secret, and the former president’s pickup games at the White House is the stuff of legends. Obama won a state title at Punahou School in Hawaii and went on to play college basketball at Occidental College. Obama’s former coach Mike Zinn described his style of play in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“He was really athletic, ran good, jumped good,” Zinn noted to the Los Angeles Times. “He wasn’t a great outside shooter. In basketball terminology, he was kind of a slasher. He was left-handed. He went left well, didn’t go right that well. He had a nose for the ball, always came up with loose balls and rebounds inside. So if he got 10 points in a game, most of them were probably under the basket. He didn’t hit jump shots from 15 feet or anything like that. He was a good defender, definitely a good athlete.”