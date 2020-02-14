Life After Lockup Cast Instagram & Social Media Details

Life After Lockup, the popular spinoff to WE tv’s hit reality series Love After Lockup, airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST. The new season, which premiered in early January, has already been packed full of feuds, fights, tears and cheating scandals, and WE tv promises even more drama over the second half of the season.

Season 2 features several returning couples, including Megan, Michael and Sarah, Andrea and Lamar, Clint and Tracie, Cheryl and Josh, Marcelino and Brittany, Lacey, John and Shane, and Angela and Tony. Read on to find out how to follow the Life After Lockup cast and couples on Instagram and Twitter. (Warning: some light Life After Lockup spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you’re not caught up!):

Megan, Michael & Sarah

Megan, Michael and Sarah have one of the longest and most dramatic love triangles in Love After Lockup history. Michael has continued to string them both along all season, although it’s clear that they are finally getting sick of his lying, his cheating, and his all-around unfaithful ways. Not only is Michael still bouncing between Megan and Sarah, he’s added yet another woman to his life this season, so the drama has tripled for the reality star this time around.

WE tv’s description of their relationship reads, “Megan and Sarah continue to struggle on whether to forgive and forget Michael. Is the forever playboy harboring yet another huge secret that could cause serious repercussions and complications with Megan and Sarah?”

Megan’s Instagram: ohhh_megan

Michael’s Instagram: theofficialmilli_ (follow him on Twitter here)

Sarah’s Instagram: __sarahsimmons__ (follow her on Twitter here)

Andrea & Lamar

Andrea and Lamar have faced a few obstacles this season regarding Andrea’s religious ways. Lamar isn’t a fan of the Mormon religion, and Andrea has been insisting he practice Mormonism alongside her, which has caused some serious issues between the two. WE tv’s description of their relationship reads, “While Andrea and Lamar are living separately, Andrea reveals a huge secret that could change everything. Can their relationship survive the distance?”

Andrea’s Instagram: andreathemormon (follow her on Twitter here)

Lamar’s Instagram: lamarloveafterlockup (follow him on Twitter here)

Clint & Tracie

Clint and Tracie have one of the most volatile relationships of the series, and this season has seen some significant ups and downs for both reality stars. After Tracie’s most recent stint in prison, Clint had to figure out whether he was going to stick by his “goddess” and help her change her ways, or if he was finally going to call it quits. WE tv’s description of their relationship reads, “Will Clint stand by his wife? Or will he live up to his declaration ‘to leave Tracie once and for all if she gets locked up again?’”

Clint’s Instagram: clintbradyloveafterlockup (follow him on Twitter here)

Tracie’s Instagram: tracie.loveafterlockup (follow her on Twitter here)

Cheryl & Josh

Cheryl and Josh split up last year, but the two have been trying to work through their issues and rebuild their relationship during this season of the show. However, the reality stars have some deeper problems regarding Josh’s parole to work out before they can give their relationship another shot. WE tv’s description of their relationship reads, “Cheryl decides to move to Colorado with Josh to keep their love alive, but will Josh be able to maintain his parole restrictions and keep himself out of the slammer?”

Cheryl’s Instagram: cheryl.loveafterlockup (follow her on Twitter here)

Josh’s Instagram: josh.loveafterlockup

Marcelino & Brittany

Marcelino and Brittany are preparing for the arrival of their third child during this season of the show, and although the two appear to be still together today, they are facing a plethora of issues on the show this season, including the reality star’s rocky relationship with her mother. WE tv’s description of their relationship reads, “Brittany’s mom makes the move to Vegas for support as Brittany is expecting baby number 3. However, they’ve never truly confronted the issues about Brittany’s past. Will living in such close quarters reopen old wounds that run deep?”

Marcelino’s Instagram: TBD (will update when/if available)

Brittany’s Instagram: brittany.loveafterlockup (follow her on Twitter here)

Lacey, John & Shane

Our second love triangle of the season includes Lacey, her husband Shane, and her ex-boyfriend John, whose attempts to win Lacey back have put a deep strain on Lacey’s relationship with her husband. WE tv’s description of their triad-relationship reads, “Shane reveals a major secret he’s been keeping from Lacey, while Lacey has a secret of her own that could jeopardize everything. Meanwhile, John won’t give up on his love for Lacey.”

Lacey’s Instagram: italian_queen757 (follow her on Twitter here)

John’s Instagram: john_love_after_lockup (follow him on Twitter here)

Shane’s Instagram: shane_loveafterlockup (follow him on Twitter here)

Angela & Tony

Angela and Tony have had a rocky relationship throughout several seasons of the show, including multiple cheating scandals and issues with Tony’s parole, and this season is no different. Life After Lockup continues to unpack their trust issues after Angela catches Tony texting a prostitute. WE tv’s description of their relationship reads, “Tony is released for the second time, but will he put his bad boy ways behind him once and for all?”

Angela’s Instagram: angela.loveafterlockup (follow her on Twitter here)

Tony’s Instagram: tony.loveafterlockup (follow him on Twitter here)

Tune in Friday nights at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST on WE tv to catch new episodes of Life After Lockup. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your LAL coverage, entertainment news, and the latest in reality TV updates.

