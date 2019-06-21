Michael’s Cheating Scandal With Mistress Megan Continues on Life After Lockup

Michael Simmons, star of the hit reality series Love After Lockup, has been involved in a love triangle with wife Sarah Simmons and girlfriend Megan for months. With the spinoff series Life After Lockup now airing, fans have been wondering if Michael has finally settled down with one or the other.

The Michael-Sarah-Megan triad has left viewers scrambling to try to keep up with the drama since season 2 of the original show aired earlier this year. Michael married the mother of his daughter in a secret October 2017 ceremony, but the reality star was apparently still dating Megan (who lost her virginity to Michael) while he was in prison, with neither of the women knowing about the other at the time.

Michael claimed to love both women, and was having a hard time choosing between the two during the second season of Love After Lockup. It appears he still hasn’t figured out who he wants to be with, according to the promo of Life After Lockup, which can be viewed below:

In one shot, Michael is kissing Megan while Sarah tells the cameras that Michael told her he didn’t have feelings for Megan anymore. Another clip shows Michael’s mom asking him if he wants to “sacrifice all of this” and “put us through this stuff again?” while another clip shows Sarah storming out of a store, shouting “f–k everything, f–k everybody.” So it looks like Michael still hasn’t made up his mind, and both women are still in the picture (at least while WE tv was filming the spinoff season).

The WE tv synopsis for their storyline on Life After Lockup reads: “The secret is out on the love triangle between Sarah, Michael & Megan, and the drama is at an all-time high! Sarah and Michael are currently sorting out the mess of their marriage while tending to their two young daughters. Meanwhile, his “side chick” Megan is managing her feelings and open to the possibility of rekindling their romance. With Michael once again a free man, the threesome will need to make some hard decisions on where their love lies.”

Four months into Michael’s incarceration, the reality star continued to manipulate the hearts of both women, and viewers watched him confess to his wife Sarah that he no longer had feelings for his mistress/girlfriend Megan, and vice versa. Although Michael and Sarah are expecting another child on Life After Lockup, and Megan knows he is a married man, she hasn’t given up on the idea of the two being together.

“My friends and family don’t want me to be with Michael,” Megan says in the clip above. “They don’t want us together, they don’t like him, they don’t like what he did. But at the same time, the love is still there that I have for him. It’s not gone. And I’m not ready to let that go yet.”

The promo for Life After Lockup shows a nine-month pregnant Sarah screaming on the phone that he’d rather be with his “fat a– girlfriend,” and telling him that she is “done” with him, so viewers are wondering if the two have finally called it quits for good or if they worked through their issues. Sarah recently posted a picture on Instagram saying that she forgives Michael for everything he put her through and that she regrets nothing. Although she said she hopes they can watch their children grow and be there for the kids “together,” that doesn’t necessarily mean that they are still together.

Neither Sarah nor Megan have posted pictures with Michael on social media for months, so it’s unclear at this time who he does choose, if anyone. That doesn’t mean much however; it could just be in all three of their contracts that they can’t share photos with each other until the spinoff season concludes, so fans are just going to have to wait and see who he chooses by tuning in to Life After Lockup tonight at 9/8c.

