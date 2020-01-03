‘Life After Lockup’ Season 2 Premiere Date, Time & Schedule

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup Season 2 premieres Friday, January 3, 2020 at 9 p.m. EST on WE tv. The description for episode one, titled “Skeletons in the Closet,” reads, “Andrea’s secret stuns her friends; Michael gets grilled; Lacey receives startling texts.”

For those who are new to the series, Love After Lockup and the spinoff Life After Lockup follow people who are pursuing relationships that began when one of them was incarcerated. Season 2 will feature several returning couples from previous seasons, including Megan, Michael and Sarah, Andrea and Lamar, Clint and Tracie, Cheryl and Josh, Marcelino and Brittany, Lacey, John and Shane, and Angela and Tony.

Here’s what you need to know about the highly-anticipated 2nd season of Life After Lockup, including the schedule, spoilers and details about the new season:

The Season 2 Premiere Promises Plenty of Drama, Fights & Tears

(Caution: Spoilers ahead!) The Season 2 premiere promises plenty of drama, fights, shocking confessions and an emotional breakup, according to promos shared by WE tv. The clip above shows Andrea confessing to her friends that her 5-year-old daughter Priscilla is actually Lamar’s child, despite the fact that he was in prison for the last seven years.

“When I married Lamar, I did feel like he was my soulmate and I still feel like he’s my soulmate. But there’s another reason that I keep our relationship going,” Andrea admits in the clip above. “I’ve kept this a secret for a long time and I didn’t want anyone to know.”

On top of Andrea’s shocking confession, fans can also expect some serious drama between Angela and Tony, another fan-favorite couple from previous seasons. In a clip shared by In Touch Weekly, Angela confronts Tony about the “prostitutes” he’s been texting on the side. Although Tony claims he was just flirting, Angela says she is fed up with his lying, calls one of the women he was talking to and tells her she can have Tony.

For those who need a recap from last season, Angela removed the SIM card from Tony’s phone and discovered he was talking to another woman who he claimed to be in love with.

“I seen in Tony’s phone that he didn’t go to the halfway house that night because he was spending time with another woman,” Angela tells the cameras in the clip above. “It really breaks my heart that he’d risk everything for some trick he just met. It breaks my heart.”

New Episodes Air Every Friday Night at 9 p.m. EST on WE tv

The description for episode two, titled “Manipulate the Manipulator,” reads, “Michael faces Megan’s father; Shane explodes; Tony ignites a firestorm; Sarah uncovers dirt,” so fans can expect another explosive episode next week.

New episodes will air on Friday nights at 9 p.m. EST following the Season 2 premiere, and will likely feature at least nine or ten episodes, as was the case for the previous seasons of both Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup. There are no more episode descriptions for the rest of the season on We tv or IMDb at this time, but Heavy will update this post as soon as more information is known.

Tune in Friday nights at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST on WE tv to catch new episodes of Life After Lockup. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your LAL coverage, entertainment news, and the latest in reality TV updates.

