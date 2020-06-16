Juliette Porter Is Now Dating Boyfriend Sam Logan

MTV’s popular reality TV series Siesta Key is back for the second half of its third season. Before the show’s mid-season hiatus, fans watched Juliette Porter admit to having had sex with ex-boyfriend Alex Kompothecras during a trip to Nashville. Soon after, it was revealed that Kompothecras’ girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, was pregnant with his child.

But flash forward to the present day: Porter has a new man in her life. His name is Sam Logan and she began posting photos with him on Instagram back in January. It was not immediately clear whether Logan would make an appearance on this season of Siesta Key, considering that several months typically elapse between filming and the show’s air dates.

Here’s what you need to know:

Logan & Kompothecras Know Each Other & Have Several Photos Together On Instagram

One of the storylines last season focused on Porter’s brief relationship with Robby Hayes, who is better known for his appearances on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Hayes grew up in Florida and had been friends with Kompothecras back in the day. Therefore, there was a lot of tension as Kompothecras accused Porter of dating Hayes as a form of revenge.

One episode even showed Kompothecras forwarding Hayes screenshots of messages from Porter. In the texts, Porter admitted that she still had deep feelings for Kompothecras and had never truly moved on from him.

Fans will be interested to find out whether a similar dynamic plays out between Kompothecras and Logan. The two know each other, though it was unclear whether they were close friends or merely ran in the same party circle. Logan’s Instagram account includes several photos with Kompothecras dating back several years. He tagged Kompothecras in at least a few of the photos. The photo below was from June 2016 and also includes Kompothecras’ cousin, Pauly.

Kompothecras and Logan also appear to be in larger groups in their photos together. The photo below was from August 2017.

They partied again in March 2018. In this photo, Logan has his arm draped around Kompothecras’ shoulder.

They celebrated a mutual friend’s birthday in April 2019. They were next to each other again in this photo.

Logan & Porter Appear to Have Been Hanging Out Since December 2019 & He Knows Several Siesta Key Cast Members

Logan and Porter may have struck up a romance in December 2019. He shared a photo that month that included Porter and a couple of other familiar faces from Siesta Key. Porter started including Logan in her Instagram photos in January. This group picture was snapped in Miami. Kelsey Owens, Chloe Trautman and Brandon Gomes were also in the picture.

Porter put aside any doubts as to her feelings for Logan when she shared a picture of them kissing in front of Cinderella’s Castle at Disney World. Logan posted the same photo the day earlier with the caption, “Once upon a time….”

Porter has been using her Instagram account to promote the show and a clothing line recently, but Logan’s account suggests the relationship is still going strong. Logan shared a video on June 14 of him and Porter relaxing in Miami. The couple also took a trip to Aspen, Colorado in March.

Logan Graduated From the University of Central Florida & His Parents Live In Sarasota

Logan was born in July 1991, making him 28 years old as of this writing. He noted in the bio of his Instagram profile that he graduated from the University of Central Florida. His Facebook page appears to have been either suspended or deleted.

Logan was named after his father, Samuel Carlyle Logan. A search of property records in Sarasota County shows that Logan’s parents own a large house that had an estimated value of more than $4.5 million as of 2019.

Logan’s Instagram account suggests that he comes from a family with means. His photos include many trips to locations including Colorado, Las Vegas, New York and San Francisco. Logan also shares photos alongside expensive vehicles and boarding what appears to be a private plane.

