Alex Cheated on Alyssa with Juliette on ‘Siesta Key’

MTV’s Siesta Key returns tonight, June 16, and it brings back all the drama from previous seasons. One star of the show, Alex Kompothecras, recently welcomed a baby into the world with his girlfriend Alyssa. He previously cheated on her with co-star Juliette Porter.

Kompo and Porter’s relationship has been one of the focal points of Siesta Key throughout the past few seasons, and the fact that Kompo was having a baby shocked fans when he first posted about it in December 2019.

Porter has said she believes that Kompo will be a good father, but she worries that he will not be fully available for his relationship with Alyssa.

“I don’t [think the relationship will last],” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I know that he never wanted to date in the first place. He didn’t want to be in a relationship. Him and I just got out of a relationship [and] it’s not healthy to jump back into something, let alone have a baby with a person you’ve been dating for a couple months. Whether they’re in love now, I don’t know, but I don’t think he’s ready to settle down.”

Kompo Allegedly Cheated on Alyssa While She Was Pregnant

E Online reported that Porter said Kompo cheated on his pregnant girlfriend with her. When he posted the photo announcing the pregnancy, Porter apparently commented on it with the allegations.

“Weird how he cheated on her with me several months ago but ok,” she wrote in a now-deleted comment, according to E.

Kompo had not commented on those allegations. Porter has also moved on, as she started seeing Robby Hayes during the previous season of the show.

“She’s like, my polar opposite,” Porter told Us Weekly about Alyssa. “He started dating her because he was jealous. The first time I saw them together I could tell he was just like, ‘Oh, and Alyssa does this and Alyssa does that.’ I’m like, ‘That’s so awesome. Congratulations.’ But it went downhill from there and yeah, they’re still together and good for them.”

She also said she and Kompo were in a toxic relationship, saying that their friends were forced to separate and couldn’t be friends with both of them at the same time after they broke up.

‘Siesta Key’ Co-Stars Believe Kompo Will Be a Good Father

Porter and co-star Madisson Hausburg told Entertainment Tonight that they were happy for Kompo and believe that he will be and is a great father, though having a baby will be a huge change in his life.

“It’s definitely going to be the biggest test to any relationship ever, so if they work, great,” Hausburg said. “If they don’t, I think that’s okay too. Co-parenting is very doable these days, and I think both of them are going to be amazing parents.”

Garrett Miller, another co-star, said that he hoped the baby would help Kompo settle down and focus on other things in life.

Kompo posted on June 13 that his daughter, Alessi had been born. “The most incredible moment of my life… Is when I met you Alessi,” he wrote.

