Kalani & Asuelu Net Worth & Income on 90 Day Fiancé

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, stars of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, have an estimated net worth of $1-3 million, according to The Richest. However, we aren’t sure how accurate those numbers are considering money appears to be a source of contention between the two on the current season of Happily Ever After.

The 90 Day stars also share a home with Kalani’s parents, and Asuelu has been having a hard time finding consistent, full-time work on the new season, so we aren’t sure they make as much as The Richest reports. However, they are able to afford a few vacations (they recently went to California and they were about to drop several thousand dollars on a trip to Samoa), and Asuelu frequently sends money back home to his family, so their net worth is likely still pretty high.

So how much money do the reality stars actually make? While Kalani and Asuelu‘s official net worth is unavailable to the public at this time, we do have some insight on the amount of money that the 90 Day stars typically take home. Keep reading for details on Kalani and Asuelu’s income from 90 Day Fiancé and how they make money outside of reality television:

Asuelu Worked at a Health & Wellness Store in Utah & Kalani Promotes Sponsored Products on Instagram

On the current season of Happily Ever After, Kalani is a stay-at-home mother and Asuelu works at the health and wellness store Dixie Nutrition in Utah, where he gives out samples of frozen yogurt to customers. Kalani’s father Low made it very clear that he didn’t approve of Asuelu’s part-time job, and he told the reality star earlier in the season that he expected Asuelu to step up, find a better job and start fully supporting Kalani and their two children.

It’s unclear exactly how much Asuelu made at Dixie Nutrition, although we don’t believe it was very much. However, both Kalani and Asuelu are actively involved with Cameo, which allows fans to purchase videos of the 90 Day stars giving shout outs to their friends and family. Kalani also occasionally promotes sponsored products on her Instagram page, which includes ads for detox teas, hair curlers and children’s toys.

“I’ve definitely been in need of some self-care lately, and I am so glad to be a #teamipartner right about now,” Kalani wrote on Instagram in 2019. “@teamiblends has this amazing green tea detox mask that I’ve been using when I’m in need of some mommy time and my skin is sooo thankful for it!” She added, “You guys should definitely check this mask out– it’s vegan and cruelty free too!”

The Cast of 90 Day Fiancé Make Upwards of $15,000 Per Season

The cast of 90 Day Fiancé aren’t the highest paid reality stars on television compared to shows like Teen Mom and Real Housewives, where the stars take home six-figure paychecks. The 90 Day cast reportedly make as little as $15,000 per season (depending on how many episodes the season features), with an added bonus of $2,500 to appear on the “Couples Tell All” special at the end of the season, according to Cheat Sheet.

For those featured on the Before the 90 Days spin-off series, a source told Radar Online that the cast only earns “$500 to $1,000 per episode.” The insider also added that the salaries increase slightly for those who appear on Happily Ever After, but it “doesn’t go up much more,” despite the fact that the couples were featured on previous seasons of the show.

Nikki Cooper, a friend of David Toborowsky who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 5, revealed that some cast members only get paid $1,000 per episode, while others (like friends and family members of the cast) don’t receive any compensation for appearing on the show. The paycheck also only goes to the American partner in the relationship if the immigrant spouse hasn’t received their work permit, so some of the main 90 Day reality stars don’t get paid at all.

