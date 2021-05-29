‘Big Brother’s’ Jeff Schroeder Updates Fans on His Family With Jordan Lloyd

Beloved “Big Brother” couple Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd have two sons, but are they done? Or are more children in their future? Schroeder recently revealed their family plans to Heavy and talked about how they’re doing over a decade after they met on “Big Brother 11.”

Schroeder Originally Wanted Four Children

In an interview with Heavy, we asked Schroeder how he and Lloyd are doing and he said, “Me and Jordan are doing fantastic. Probably the best we’ve ever been. We have two beautiful boys, Lawson and Layton, they’re 4 and 2.”

So is their family complete? Schroeder said that they’re probably done.

“When I was younger, I wanted four children. Four was my number. Not anymore,” said Schroeder with a laugh. He went on to say that he’s a third child and he does wonder sometimes “what if the best is yet to come?”

He said he and Jordan joke around that “what if we have one more baby and that’s the best one?”

“But Jordan’s done,” he said, adding, “If she could have a girl, she’s open to the idea, but she said another boy, no way.”

Schroeder and Lloyd are the original “Big Brother” couple, having met on season 11 and getting married in 2016. Other couples who have since tied the knot since meeting on the show include Brendon Villages and Rachel Reilly from “Big Brother 12”, who are married with two children, Dominic Briones and Daniele Donato from “Big Brother 13,” who are married with one child, Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson from “Big Brother 19,” who are married with two children, and Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo from “Big Brother 18,” who are recently married and expecting their first child. Plus, Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett from “Big Brother 22” seem to be pretty serious.

Schroeder Says The Love They Still Get From Fans Is ‘Amazing’

Schroeder revealed that he and his wife “just got on Cameo,” so people can now have them send video messages to their friends and family.

“People have been asking us to do that for a while, and the feedback and the love that we get is amazing because it’s been 12 years since we did the show,” said Schroeder. “And so many people are still invested or want to see how we’re doing … it’s very flattering.”

He also said they feel “very blessed” to be where they are right now. The family moved to Denver, Colorado, a few years ago when Schroeder began co-hosting “Daily Blast Live,” a nationally syndicated talk show, and now they’re on to a “different stage” in life.

“Being parents now and having a comfortable job, [we’re] very blessed,” said Schroeder. “We’re worrying more about being a parent and teaching our kids the right thing to do.”

“It’s a different stage in our life than 12 years ago,” said Schroeder, adding that all of their experiences from “Big Brother,” “The Amazing Race” and even “Marriage Bootcamp” have “all taught us blessings and they’re all stepping stones to where we’re at as parents right now.”

He concluded, “And I hope we only get better because there is no answer for being a good parent. You just gotta roll with the punches.”

“Daily Blast Live” airs Monday through Friday online or check your local listings. “Big Brother” season 23 premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

