‘Big Brother’s’ Nicole Franzel, Victor Arroyo Reveal Sex of Their Baby

On the heels of their beautiful wedding, “Big Brother” couple Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo did a gender reveal for their family and friends courtesy of Kelly’s homemade ice cream truck. Watch below for the big moment!

Franzel and Arroyo Are Having…

A boy! In the video, Arroyo held a bowl of ice cream and Franzel squirted out the whipped topping that was bright blue to indicate that they are having a boy — she said after she did it that her “legs were shaking.” Arroyo was super pumped, immediately putting his fist in the air and yelling, “Victor Arroyo the fourth!”

Obviously, there is a naming tradition in his family, so that ought to simplify that decision for the happy couple!

They then proceeded to smush whipped topping in each other’s faces and hair as their friends and family cheered them on. At the very end of the video, you can hear one of their onlookers say, “That was perfect.”

Franzel captioned the video, “What’s the scoop 🍦?!?! Such a cute way to find out our baby gender. PS—— you def want to wait til the end. Thanks mom & @nicoletalaski for putting this together!!”

On Arroyo’s post about the gender reveal, Franzel wrote, “Love my boys so so so so so much.”

Franzel and Arroyo Have Had a Whirlwind Last Year

The couple, who played Big Brother 18 together but who didn’t start dating until they reconnected at the Big Brother 19 premiere in 2017, were planning their wedding for early 2020 but they had to postpone several times due to the pandemic.

Franzel then played Big Brother All-Stars this past summer and the couple found out they were pregnant back in late November/early December. They recently were wed in a ceremony in Florida that was attended by fellow Big Brother alums Christmas Abbott, Memphis Garrett, and Josh Martinez, and fellow Amazing Race players Leo Temory and Bret LaBelle — Franzel, Arroyo, Temory, and LaBelle all competed on The Amazing Race season 31 together.

After the wedding, Franzel told US Weekly, “This day could not have been more perfect,” they said. “Yes, it was daunting and stressful to have to move the wedding so many times, but at the end of the day, we are so happy with how everything came together and are excited for our next chapter.”

They revealed their pregnancy to fans back in January on their podcast “Coco Caliente”, with Arroyo saying that Franzel had wanted to get married before they started their family, but they were excited nonetheless.

“I feel really blessed, for sure, that it just happened and hey, it’s cool! I’m happy about it,” said Franzel. “It was at a really good point in our relationship and lives because we’re supposed to have been married like four times by now.”

“We’re prepared … we’re in a good spot in our lives right now to where this is perfect,” added Arroyo.

Big Brother U.S. returns in summer 2021 for its 23rd season. Big Brother Canada returned for its ninth season on March 3.

READ NEXT: A ‘Big Brother’ Finalist Just Got Engaged!