‘Big Brother’s’ Jeff & Jordan Have a New Show

One of the most successful showmances in Big Brother history is that of Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd, who met on Big Brother 11, which Lloyd won. They later returned for Big Brother 13 as a duo and went on to compete on The Amazing Race season 16. Now the reality TV romance is back with a new show on CBS. Here’s what you need to know.

They Are Co-Hosting a Real Estate Show

According to CNN, the pair have been tapped as co-hosts of a new real estate series called This You Need to See, which will air first on CBS and then later on Amazon Prime.

Lloyd told CNN in a statement, “eff and I met and fell in love when we were locked up in the Big Brother house, so if there’s one thing we know … it’s houses. But all kidding aside, we just moved into our new place and really enjoyed our home search. The chance to tour homes in cities across the country and to think we could potentially help a family like ours find their dream home really appealed to us both.”

Producer Alex Boylan added, “Having worked with Jeff & Jordan in the past, I knew they would be the perfect pair to host this show. They just bought their dream home and they know the feeling you get when you find the perfect place.”

This is not the first non-competition reality show for the couple. In 2015, they appeared on Marriage Boot Camp to work through some communication issues before they tied the knot. They also starred in a web series for CBS Interactive called Jeff and Jordan Do America, which chronicled their cross-country road trip to Los Angeles in 2012.

Schroeder and Lloyd Are Married and Have Two Children

Schroeder proposed to Lloyd in September 2014 in the backyard of the Big Brother house during season 16. In April 2016, they revealed that they had secretly gotten married the month prior and were expecting a child together later that year.

Their son Lawson was born in October 2016 and their second son, Layton, was born in September 2018. In 2020, the two uploaded a video to YouTube where they got real about how Lloyd suffered from terrible postpartum depression after the birth of their first son and that their marriage almost didn’t survive that.

Lloyd wrote on the video, “Postpartum depression is something many moms deal with, and unfortunately many deal with it in silence because of the shame they feel. They tell you Motherhood is supposed to be this amazing experience but what do you do when you don’t feel excited or happy? Are you a bad mom? Is something wrong with you? These are all the questions I battled alone. It wasn’t until I confessed my feeling to Jeff and my doctor that I started my road to recovering from the horrible symptoms of postpartum depression. I hope our story will give you comfort that you are not alone and there is definitely light at the end of the tunnel. Please feel free to share your story below so others can know that they are not alone.”

This You Need to See premieres Saturday, April 17 on CBS.

Big Brother U.S. returns in summer 2021 for its 23rd season. Big Brother Canada returned for its ninth season on March 3.

